Ripple Execs Meet Trump: High-Stakes Talks as SEC Appeal Looms

In a development that could signal a significant shift in the U.S. crypto landscape, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty were photographed dining with former President Donald Trump. This encounter, captioned by Garlinghouse as a “Strong start to 2025,” hints at possible discussions around cryptocurrency legislation, especially pertinent as Ripple (XRP) faces a critical juncture in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Garlinghouse has vocalized his optimism regarding Trump’s influence on the crypto sector, suggesting that the so-called “Trump effect” is not only real but also personally impactful for Ripple. He pointed out the stark contrast in business opportunities for Ripple under the previous administration, where SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s oversight effectively stalled Ripple’s expansion in the U.S., forcing the company to look abroad for growth. With Trump’s recent electoral victory, Garlinghouse notes a marked increase in U.S.-based deals and a resurgence in domestic job creation within Ripple, with 75% of open roles now originating from the U.S.

The timing of this dinner is notable, coinciding with the eve of a pivotal deadline in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The SEC must submit its appeal-related opening brief by January 15 concerning the July 2023 ruling by Judge Analisa Torres. This ruling clarified that programmatic sales of XRP do not count as securities, allowing U.S. crypto exchanges to relist XRP, thereby boosting its adoption and aiding Ripple’s expansion plans, including the launch of RLUSD, its stablecoin.

The potential influence of Trump’s administration on this legal battle is underscored by the expected changes in SEC leadership. With Paul Atkins poised to be the incoming SEC Chair, alongside other crypto-friendly appointees like Scott Bessent and David Sacks, there is speculation about a policy pivot that might favor Ripple’s position. This could lead to a more lenient regulatory stance towards cryptocurrencies, potentially affecting the ongoing litigation.

Pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan commented on the dinner, suggesting that Ripple’s significant donation to Trump’s inauguration might be paying dividends. His remarks imply that the discussions could have touched on Ripple’s legal challenges, although specifics remain undisclosed.

The meeting encapsulates the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency, where decisions in Washington could dramatically alter the operational landscape for blockchain and digital asset companies like Ripple. The crypto community is keenly watching how these political shifts might influence regulatory frameworks and, by extension, the future of digital currencies in the U.S. Whether the Ripple case was directly discussed or not, the broader implications for crypto regulation under a Trump administration appear to be a focal point of industry optimism.

Price Action: XRP has been experiencing a volatile trading session, with the token currently trading at $2.32, down 4.31% intraday. Despite this recent pullback, XRP has shown some resilience, gaining 6.75% in the past week. However, the token is still in the red for the month, with a loss of 5.47%.

On a more positive note, XRP has experienced a significant surge over the past year, boasting an impressive year-over-year gain of 310.97%.

Technical analysis suggests that XRP is currently facing resistance at the $2.50 level, with support at $2.20. If the token can maintain support at $2.20, it may continue its bullish momentum and potentially break through the resistance at $2.50.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment, or trading advice. Stocks and cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the author nor the publisher is responsible for any financial losses or gains that may result from your actions.