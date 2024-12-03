Regulatory Revolution: Pro-Crypto Paul Atkins Poised to Lead SEC

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Paul Atkins to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling a possible shift in regulatory policy toward cryptocurrencies, according to a report by Unchained Crypto. Atkins, a former SEC commissioner known for his advocacy for the crypto sector, has been actively involved in shaping digital finance policies since his tenure under President George W. Bush ended. His roles include co-chairing the Token Alliance at the Digital Chamber of Commerce and advising through his consultancy, Potomak Global Partners.

The nomination follows the announcement by current SEC Chair Gary Gensler that he will step down on January 20. Gensler’s leadership was characterized by a strict enforcement of securities laws on crypto assets, leading to numerous legal actions against entities for fraud and unregistered offerings. The potential appointment of Atkins could herald a new era of regulatory clarity and support for blockchain technology and digital currencies.

The publication notes that Atkins’ nomination is currently pending his acceptance, after which it would require Senate confirmation. If confirmed, he is expected to bring a more innovation-friendly and pro-crypto perspective to the SEC, possibly encouraging the development of the crypto industry in the U.S.

This move by Trump aligns with his campaign promises to the crypto community, including the establishment of a “Crypto Advisory Council” to shape policy and a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” using government-seized crypto assets. The nomination comes after Trump appointed Scott Bessent, a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) advocate, as Treasury Secretary, and Howard Lutnick, known for his support of Bitcoin and stablecoins, as Commerce Secretary, further indicating his administration’s commitment to integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance.