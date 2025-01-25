Eric Trump’s Zero Capital Gains Tax for XRP and HBAR: A Turning Point for Crypto?

In a significant development for the U.S. cryptocurrency sector, Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, has confirmed, according to TheStreet, that domestic crypto projects, including XRP and HBAR, are set to enjoy a substantial tax benefit. Under the proposed policy, these U.S.-based projects will be exempt from capital gains tax, providing a stark contrast to non-U.S. projects which will face a 30% tax on their gains. This move is anticipated to spur innovation within the American crypto landscape by making it more financially attractive to invest in or develop U.S.-based cryptocurrencies.

Simultaneously, the cryptocurrency community is bracing for legislative action from Senator Ted Cruz, who is set to challenge a recent IRS ruling through the Congressional Review Act. This rule, which came into effect with the aim of increasing transparency in the DeFi sector, requires certain decentralized finance brokers to report transaction details and user information similar to traditional financial brokers. The broad definition of “brokers” in this context includes even non-custodial platforms that merely have access to user data, thus complicating the operational framework of DeFi projects where centralization is minimal by design.

Cruz, known for his support of the crypto industry, particularly decentralized systems, argues that this IRS mandate not only hampers innovation but also infringes on user privacy and adds unnecessary complexity to tax compliance for decentralized platforms. His advocacy against Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) while promoting alternatives like Bitcoin (BTC) further underscores his commitment to fostering a regulatory environment that supports decentralized technologies.

The Congressional Review Act provides a unique opportunity for Congress to overturn recent regulations within a 60-day window from their announcement. Given the current composition of Congress, which leans Republican, there’s a high likelihood that Cruz’s resolution could garner enough support to succeed, potentially reversing the IRS rule. This legislative move not only highlights the ongoing tension between regulatory oversight and the ethos of decentralization in the crypto world but also positions Cruz prominently as a pro-crypto advocate in Washington.

This dual news of tax incentives for U.S. crypto projects and the pushback against IRS regulations showcases a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency in the United States. These developments could lead to a more favorable environment for crypto innovation, particularly in areas like DeFi, which has been under scrutiny. However, they also raise questions about how the U.S. will balance the need for regulatory oversight with the principles of privacy and decentralization that many in the crypto community hold dear.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.