XRP’s Potential Market Cap Breakout: A New Era or Temporary Surge?

Veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt has recently turned heads in the cryptocurrency community by highlighting a significant breakout in XRP’s market cap, which he describes as “the most powerful” chart in the crypto world. This chart showcases XRP being close to breaking out of a long-term sideways pattern, with its market cap breaching a critical resistance level at $146 billion- at last check $2.56 per token. This development suggests a potential for continued upward momentum in XRP’s price, which has already shown strong upward momentum, climbing 5% in the last 24 hours to a high of $2.62 and surging 35% over the past week, significantly outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.

This the most powerful chart in all of crypto world $XRPUSD pic.twitter.com/UexaPB4D9r — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 7, 2024

This bullish outlook from Brandt marks a notable shift from his previous skepticism towards XRP. Only a few months ago, he had predicted a dire future for the token, stating that XRP community members would vanish if bearish patterns persisted. His August comments were particularly scathing, yet his recent analysis indicates a significant change in perspective, possibly influenced by XRP’s impressive price action, where it recently hit a multi-year high of $2.86. Despite this newfound optimism, Brandt has made it clear that he has no plans to invest in XRP, maintaining his holdings in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Solana (SOL) instead.

The change in Brandt’s stance coincides with broader market dynamics, including the resignation of SEC Chair Gary Gensler and increasing speculation around cryptocurrency ETFs. These developments may have contributed to XRP’s rally, bringing it within 35% of setting a new all-time high, not seen since January 03, 2018. The regulatory landscape’s shift with Gensler’s exit is seen by many as a potential boost for XRP, given its past legal entanglements with the SEC.

However, Brandt’s change of heart hasn’t come without criticism. The crypto community has not forgotten his earlier dismissals of XRP, leading to some ridicule for his apparent U-turn. Despite this, his chart analysis has sparked discussions and renewed interest among investors and traders looking at XRP’s potential.

The broader context here involves not just XRP’s technical performance but also the impact of regulatory news and market sentiment. The anticipation of a more crypto-friendly environment under the incoming administration, coupled with ETF buzz, could be pivotal in driving XRP’s price further if these trends continue. Nonetheless, the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies means that while the outlook is currently bullish, the market remains subject to rapid changes influenced by regulatory, economic, and technological factors.