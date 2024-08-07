XRP’s Legal Rollercoaster Ends: Ripple Handed $125M Penalty

In a significant development in the cryptocurrency regulatory landscape, a federal court has reached a decision in the long-standing legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Judge Analisa Torres has imposed a civil penalty of $125 million on Ripple, marking a pivotal moment in the case that has been closely watched by the crypto industry.

The ruling, which comes after years of litigation, represents a middle ground between the SEC’s initial demand for a $2 billion remittance and Ripple’s suggestion of a maximum $10 million penalty.

Judge Torres’s decision is based on 1,278 transactions that were found to violate Section 5 of the Securities Act, specifically related to Ripple’s institutional sales of XRP.

Notably, the court denied the SEC’s motion for disgorgement and prejudgment interest, citing a lack of evidence demonstrating “pecuniary harm” that would necessitate such measures. This aspect of the ruling is seen as a partial victory for Ripple.

The legal saga began in December 2020 when the SEC filed its initial complaint against Ripple. A key turning point occurred in July 2023 with a summary judgment that distinguished between Ripple’s institutional and programmatic sales of XRP. While institutional sales were deemed an unregistered securities offering, programmatic sales were not classified as such.

As part of the court order, Ripple is mandated to cease any further violations of securities laws. This injunction underscores the regulatory scrutiny that continues to surround the cryptocurrency sector.

It’s worth noting that the case initially included allegations of aiding and abetting securities law violations against Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen. However, these charges were dropped by the SEC in October 2023, simplifying the scope of the legal proceedings.

This resolution, while not entirely in favor of either party, provides some clarity in the ongoing debate over the classification and regulation of cryptocurrencies. The outcome is likely to have far-reaching implications for other players in the digital asset space and may influence future regulatory approaches to cryptocurrency offerings.

As the dust settles on this landmark case, industry observers and participants will be keenly analyzing its implications for the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem and the evolving regulatory framework surrounding digital assets.