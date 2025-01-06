Ripple CEO Declares: ‘The Trump Bull Market Is Real’

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple (XRP), has heralded 2025 as the onset of a “Trump bull market,” signaling a significant shift in the cryptocurrency landscape in the U.S. after years of regulatory battles with the SEC under Gary Gensler‘s leadership.

2025 is here and the Trump bull market is real. For Ripple, this is even more personal after Gensler's SEC effectively froze our business opportunities here at home for years. The optimism is obvious and very deserved. Today:

✅75% of Ripple’s open roles are now US-based, while… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) January 5, 2025

Garlinghouse’s optimism stems from what he perceives as a pro-crypto stance by the incoming administration and the 119th Congress, which he labels as the “most pro-crypto Congress in history.”

This Congress, according to Garlinghouse, is uniquely positioned to address the regulatory hurdles that have long plagued the crypto industry, thanks in part to the substantial political donations from crypto elites. These contributions, amounting to $135 million, were targeted at supporting Trump’s campaign and select congressional races with clear demands: to dissolve the SEC’s legal actions against crypto firms, facilitate broader access to global banking for crypto businesses, and establish a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.

Garlinghouse’s recent post on X underscores Ripple’s strategic pivot back to the U.S. market. He highlights that 75% of Ripple’s current job openings are now based in the U.S., a stark contrast to the previous four years where most hires were international due to regulatory constraints at home. Additionally, he notes a surge in U.S. business deals for Ripple, with more contracts signed in the last six weeks of 2024 than in the preceding six months, largely attributed to the post-election environment.

The “Trump effect,” as Garlinghouse describes it, isn’t merely a political phenomenon but a tangible influence on Ripple’s operations and the broader crypto market. He credits key figures around Trump like Scott Bessent, David Sacks, and Paul Atkins for kickstarting innovation and job growth even before the new administration officially takes office. This proactive engagement from Trump’s team suggests a commitment to turning campaign promises into policy, with a focus on making the U.S. a more favorable environment for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Garlinghouse’s statements reflect a broader industry sentiment of cautious optimism. The crypto sector, which has often found itself at odds with U.S. regulators, might be on the cusp of regulatory clarity and acceptance. Yet, the real impact of these political changes will only be measured over time, as they translate into concrete legislative and regulatory reforms. For now, the industry watches closely, with Ripple positioning itself to capitalize on what could be a historic opportunity for growth and innovation in the American market.

Price Action: As of the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.40, experiencing a slight decline of 1.25% over the past 24 hours. Despite this minor downturn, the cryptocurrency has demonstrated impressive growth in the past week, accumulating gains of over 15%. This surge has solidified XRP’s position as a major player in the market, with its market cap reaching an impressive $138 billion.