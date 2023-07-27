Elon Musk Unveils X’s Newest Feature

Renowned for his ownership of Tesla, SpaceX, and now the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk has recently tantalized users with a mysterious new feature that has sparked a whirlwind of mixed reactions.

Known for his prompt engagement with the community, Musk swiftly responded to a user named @cb_doge, who shared contrasting graphics showcasing an X version of Twitter. One depicted the current Blue checkmark for Twitter Blue users, while the other featured a Black checkmark.

Musk revealed that the platform will soon exclusively offer a dark mode, as he firmly believes it surpasses all other options, stating, “It is better in every way.”

This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

Traditionally, app users have been given the freedom to opt for a dark mode if they so desire. However, Musk’s intention to make dark mode the dominant theme for X has ignited a debate among the platform’s most influential users.

Among these users is David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer and one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger. He recently took to Twitter to express his reservations about the concept of a dark mode for this iconic digital town square.

Am I the only person in the world who can't stand apps and websites in dark mode? — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) July 27, 2023

As the owner of the X app, Elon Musk has earned a reputation for his democratic approach to pivotal decisions that impact the majority of users. From replacing the previous blue bird logo with the Dogecoin meme, to creating a poll to gauge user preferences, he has embraced the power of collective opinion. The question now lingers: will Musk once again put the fate of the app’s theme, with the proposal of making dark mode the sole option, up for a vote? Only time will tell.

More features waiting to be unveiled

The journey to transform the Twitter app into X has been met with numerous hurdles along the way. As the implementation progresses, concerns have arisen due to remnants of the original Twitter app still being present in X. Notably, features such as the search icon and other familiar attributions continue to bear the mark of the iconic app.

The introduction of these new app features is expected to unfold gradually, with the exact timeline for the new dark mode update remaining shrouded in mystery.