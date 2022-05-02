Is Cardano’s Hoskinson Meeting With Musk To Bring Twitter Back To Its Decentralized Roots?​

Cardano boss Charles Hoskinson might be meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, if a new tweet is anything to go by.

When asked on Twitter whether he was discussing with the world’s richest man the possibility of turning the micro-blogging website into a decentralized social media platform, Hoskinson responded that he could neither confirm nor deny this at this time.

Can't confirm or deny https://t.co/Hy6jZTcu0D — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 30, 2022

This cryptic comment is sure to get people talking, suggesting that there may be something big in the works between these two powerhouses of innovation.

In fact, the same Tweeter user who got Hoskisnson’s above-mentioned response, noted that Cardano’s founder had recently traveled to California — Twitter is headquartered in San Francisco — speculating that the purpose of his trip could be related to a possible meeting with Elon Musk, who is worth noting, this week clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) for $44 billion. Could these events be connected?

After all, both Elon Musk and Charles Hoskinson are renowned for their groundbreaking efforts in the field of technology, and together they could surely figure out a way to create an entirely new kind of social media powerhouse.

Or perhaps it’s possible that this meeting is merely a rumor and will ultimately come to nothing.

Whatever the case, one thing is clear: the world has a keen interest in seeing what these two industry experts would come up with if given free rein to experiment on one of the internet’s most popular and influential platform.

While no official announcement has been made, it is worth noting that Musk, who believes that “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” is poised to create a decentralized social media network where free speech within the ambit of the law would be permitted.

This would be a significant departure from the current centralized platforms where content is censored and moderated by the corporate interests controlling the platform. A decentralized social media platform would allow users to retain control over their data and speech, creating a more open and democratic internet. This collaboration has the potential to upend the current social media landscape and create a more level playing field for all users.

Jasper - The Real Deal!