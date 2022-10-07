Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Imminent Collapse of US Dollar

The greenback will crash in a few months, warns Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki.

Since its release, Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter’s 1997 book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has remained a bestseller, having sold more than 44 million copies. In fact, the nr. 1 bestselling personal finance book of all time has held a top spot on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years.

“The English pound died this week,” Kiyosaki tweeted Saturday, following the British pound’s historic slump against the surging US dollar (USD) and the Bank of England’s use of emergency measures to calm markets with a bond-buying program.

In another tweet, the famous author predicted that the greenback will follow the English pound sterling. He also said he believes the “U.S. dollar will crash by January 2023 after Fed pivots.”

Will US dollar follow English Pound Sterling? I believe it will. I believe US dollar will crash by January 2023 after Fed pivots. To profit from crash of US $ I bought many more US silver Buffalo rounds. Silver is a bargain. I will not be a victim of the F*CKed FED. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2022

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, Kiyosaki tweeted on Sunday that there will be buying opportunities in gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). He went on to say that crashes are great times to get rich.

Buying opportunity: if Fed continues raising interest rates US $ will get stronger causing gold, silver & bitcoin prices to go lower. Buy more.

BUYING OPPORTUNITY: if FED continues raising interest rates US $ will get stronger causing gold, silver & Bitcoin prices to go lower. BUY more. When FED pivots and drops interest rates as England just did you will smile while others cry. Take care — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 2, 2022

Kiyosaki has prophesied the end of the U.S. dollar before ; he said earlier this year that the USD was close to collapsing. He backed up his statement by saying that the Federal Reserve and Department of Treasury are contributing to wrecking the value of the greenback. Last month, Kiyosaki said the end of fake money is here.

In addition, Kiyosaki has stated that if the Fed were to raise interest rates, it would ruin the U.S. economy.

His suggestion to potential investors is to put their money into what he calls “real money.” He went on to list BTC as one of these investments and said that those interested should get involved in crypto now, before the world’s biggest economic crash takes place.

