The Beginning of the Musk Era at Twitter

In a recent announcement, Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated that users will soon be allowed to not only post tweets beyond the traditional character limit, but also monetize their own content on the platform.

Musk, who completed his $44 billion Twitter acquisition in late October, has announced plans for sweeping changes to the company.

While the business magnet didn’t specify how creators would be able to monetize their content, he said that “Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots.”

Musk also said this ability will be “followed by creator monetization for all forms of content.”

Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The news came after Twitter announced that users could pay between $4 to $8 to have their accounts verified with a blue checkmark, a badge usually meaning that the Twitter account user is who they say they are. Musk, however, has argued against the system, calling it “bulls–t” for effectively creating what he likened to a “lord and peasant” system among users.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls–t,” Musk tweeted. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO added: “Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

Meanwhile, the new version of Twitter was launched over the weekend, and now users in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom must have a Twitter Blue subscription to have the microblogging site’s very famous blue badge.

As mentioned, this badge means that the account user’s identity has been verified, so their messages are authentic. Politicians, journalists and celebrities often have this badge because it provides social proof of their identity.

The billionaire announced that blue subscribers will also have priority in replies, mentions & search, ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads.

“Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” Musk tweeted, adding that Twitter Blue will be available to the rest of the world within a month.

Since acquiring the social media platform last week, the billionaire has taken quick action to change Twitter, including firing CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, disbanding the board and slashing 3,700 jobs, or half Twitter’s workforce, in one day on Nov. 4.

Most social media networks are free for users, and Musk has stated that this will remain the case for his newly acquired network as well.

