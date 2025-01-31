MicroStrategy Secures $563M in Fresh Funding from Stock Sale

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) has taken a significant step forward in its strategy to finance Bitcoin (BTC) acquisitions by securing $563.4 million through a novel equity-like debt offering. The issuance of perpetual strike preferred stock at $80 per share, despite a $100 liquidation preference, indicates a more investor-friendly approach than initially proposed. This financial maneuver not only surpassed the original funding goal of $250 million by more than double but also highlights MicroStrategy’s ambition to leverage various financial instruments to bolster its Bitcoin reserves.

This latest move is part of a broader plan announced by MicroStrategy to raise up to $42 billion through dilutive offerings, showcasing the company’s aggressive financial strategy to accumulate Bitcoin. The perpetual preferred stock offers investors a fixed 8% coupon, which is particularly attractive when compared against the 0% coupons of its recent convertible notes. With a conversion price set at $1,000, the stock would need to nearly triple from its Thursday closing price of $340.09 for conversion to occur, providing a high threshold for equity conversion while ensuring a steady income stream for investors through dividends.

The structure of this deal positions the new stock as senior to MicroStrategy’s Class A common stock, with dividends scheduled to start from March 31, payable in either cash or additional shares as per the company’s choice. This flexibility could be beneficial for MicroStrategy in managing its cash flow, especially as it continues to pour resources into Bitcoin, a strategy initiated in 2020 under the leadership of Chairman and Co-founder Michael Saylor.

Since then, MicroStrategy has accumulated around $50 billion worth of Bitcoin, positioning itself not just as a software company but also as one of the largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. This accumulation has been notably intensified post the election of US President Donald Trump, who has shown considerable support for the digital asset sector. The timing of these financial strategies aligns with broader market sentiments favoring cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin gaining traction as an inflation hedge and a viable alternative to traditional cash reserves.

The deal was managed by notable financial institutions including Barclays, Moelis & Company LLC, BTIG, TD Cowen, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, underscoring the deal’s significance and the confidence of major players in MicroStrategy’s financial strategy. This move not only diversifies MicroStrategy’s fundraising methods but also broadens its investor base by appealing to those interested in both yield and potential equity appreciation in a company deeply intertwined with the future of Bitcoin. This strategic financial engineering reflects MicroStrategy’s commitment to its vision of integrating Bitcoin into its core business model, potentially setting a new standard for how tech companies might utilize digital assets in corporate finance.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.