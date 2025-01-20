Will MicroStrategy Double Down on Bitcoin?

MicroStrategy (MSTR), with a market cap of $97.73 billion, is seeing its stock price rise, currently trading at $398.32 after a significant 8.04% increase in the previous session. This surge comes ahead of a pivotal shareholder meeting on Tuesday, where several strategic proposals are up for vote. Central to these proposals is a dramatic increase in the number of authorized Class A common shares from 330 million to 10.3 billion, alongside a plan to raise the authorized preferred shares from 5 million to 1.005 billion.

This vote is not just a routine corporate action but a critical step in MicroStrategy’s ambitious “21/21 plan.” This plan outlines raising $42 billion over three years to fuel its Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition strategy, utilizing both equity and debt markets. The proposed increase in authorized shares would grant MicroStrategy the financial flexibility needed to sustain its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company has already amassed 197,780 BTC through ten consecutive weekly purchases and appears poised to continue this trend. On January 19, co-founder Michael Saylor hinted at another potential acquisition, posting a Bitcoin chart with the cryptic message, “Things will be different tomorrow.” This statement coincided with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, adding intrigue to MicroStrategy’s next move.

Things will be different tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8Rmn1Jjgdr — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 19, 2025

The influence of Michael Saylor cannot be understated. With approximately 47% voting power through his Class B shares, reports suggest that the proposals are likely to pass, reflecting Saylor’s significant sway over the company’s direction. Furthermore, the plan includes issuing up to $2 billion in preferred stock, which would have priority over Class A shares, potentially attracting investors seeking a more secure investment in the volatile crypto space.

Beyond the share increase, the meeting will also tackle amendments to the company’s equity incentive plan, aiming to align new board members’ incentives with the company’s Bitcoin-focused strategy through automatic equity grants.

MicroStrategy’s approach to Bitcoin investment has transformed it from a business intelligence firm into a significant player in the cryptocurrency market. With roughly 450,000 BTC currently in its portfolio, equating to $47.2 billion at current market prices/$104,850, the company has spent about $28 billion to build this reserve, at an average price of $62,691 per Bitcoin. This investment strategy has not only made headlines but also positioned MicroStrategy as a proxy for Bitcoin investment among traditional investors.

The implications of these votes are vast, potentially setting a precedent for how corporations can leverage their balance sheets in the crypto market. However, with $6.5 billion still available for equity offerings under the $42 billion plan, the company’s strategy post-achievement of its Bitcoin goal remains a point of interest.

As MicroStrategy continues to intertwine its fate with Bitcoin’s market performance, the outcome of this shareholder meeting will be closely watched by investors, analysts, and crypto enthusiasts alike, offering insights into the evolving landscape of corporate crypto investment and governance.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.