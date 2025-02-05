Strategy (MSTR) Reports $671M Q4 Net Loss

Strategy (MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy) reported a Q4 loss of $671 million, or $3.03 per share, missing expectations, due to an impairment charge on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, with revenues down 3.1% from last year.

Strategy (MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, announced its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, reporting a net loss of $670.8 million, or $3.03 per share for Q4, significantly missing the consensus estimate by $2.94. This financial setback was due to an impairment charge on its extensive Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, which Strategy has been aggressively accumulating since 2020 as its traditional software revenue declined. Despite the loss, Strategy showcased its commitment to cryptocurrency by declaring a 74.3% “BTC Yield” for FY 2024 and setting ambitious new key performance indicators (KPIs) for Bitcoin, including a minimum 15% BTC Yield target for 2025 and a $10 billion “BTC $ Gain” target.

The company, now rebranded from MicroStrategy to simply “Strategy,” has undergone a significant transformation to focus on its role as the world’s “first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company.” This rebranding was not just a name change but a strategic pivot to reflect its deep dive into the cryptocurrency market. The new logo, featuring a stylized “B,” symbolizes this shift, emphasizing Bitcoin at the core of its business. Strategy has already secured a spot in the Nasdaq 100 index (NDX) due to its stock performance, which saw a near five-fold increase last year, driven by its Bitcoin strategy.

In terms of its Bitcoin investment, Strategy has not only amped up its holdings but also its capital-raising efforts, having completed $20 billion of a $42 billion plan to further invest in Bitcoin over the next three years. As of early February, the company holds 471,107 Bitcoins valued at $46 billion, after purchasing 218,887 Bitcoins for $20.5 billion in the last quarter alone, marking its largest quarterly acquisition to date.

However, the financial performance of its traditional business segments has been lackluster, with Q4 revenues dropping by 3.1% year-over-year to $120.7 million, missing analyst expectations. This downturn in software revenue underscores the rationale behind the rebranding and strategic refocus, as noted by Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani, who suggests that Strategy is distancing itself from its less significant software operations to concentrate on cryptocurrency.

Strategy’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy, while creating shareholder value through stock price appreciation, also introduces significant volatility due to the nature of cryptocurrency markets. The company’s focus on new KPIs related to Bitcoin performance rather than traditional financial metrics reflects a bold new direction, banking heavily on the future potential of Bitcoin amid the broader financial and technological landscape.

Price Action: Shares Strategy are currently trading at $332.60, down $4.10 or 1.22% intraday. Despite this short-term dip, the $87.5 billion market cap company has seen some impressive growth over the past year, with a 16.26% increase year-to-date and a whopping 562.78% jump year-over-year.

