Saylor Doubles Down: MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Buying Spree Continues

In a recent appearance on “Bloomberg Open Interest,” MicroStrategy (MSTR) co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor discussed the company’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy, his potential involvement in the incoming Trump administration, and MicroStrategy’s evolving identity from a software company to a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) treasury powerhouse.

Bitcoin Acquisition Spree and Capital Raising Plans

Saylor confirmed that MicroStrategy has been actively buying Bitcoin, with an additional $45 billion added to its Bitcoin holdings, positioning the company as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market. This buying spree has continued for six consecutive weeks, coinciding with MicroStrategy’s upcoming inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index. When asked about the company’s capital raising plans, Saylor revealed that MicroStrategy aims to raise $42 billion over the next three years, primarily through fixed income markets like preferred stock and convertible bonds. However, due to an unexpectedly enthusiastic market response post-election, Saylor indicated that this target might be reached by January, hinting at a possible revision of their capital plan to incorporate more “intelligent leverage” for shareholders.

Political Involvement and Crypto Policy

On the political front, Saylor was cautious but open about his interactions with Donald Trump’s incoming administration. While he did not confirm specific meetings, he expressed his willingness to serve on a potential digital assets advisory council, stating, “I’m always willing to provide thoughts on constructive digital assets policy either in confidence or publicly.” This openness suggests a growing intersection between cryptocurrency and political policy under the new administration.

MicroStrategy’s Identity Shift

Saylor addressed the transformation of MicroStrategy from a software company to what he now describes primarily as a “Bitcoin Treasury company.” Despite this shift, he affirmed the company’s commitment to its original software business, which still generates around $75 million in annual operating income. However, the real value for shareholders now stems from the company’s Bitcoin treasury operations, which have led to a staggering $18.6 billion in unrealized investment income. Saylor also touched on the accounting implications, noting that moving to fair value accounting in 2025 could significantly impact how this income is reflected in financial statements, potentially paving the way for S&P 500 inclusion.

Market Operations and Future Outlook

When discussing how MicroStrategy purchases Bitcoin, Saylor emphasized a strategy of minimal market impact, using regulated exchanges like Coinbase (COIN) and employing a TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) algorithm to avoid noticeable market movements. Looking forward, he anticipates that more companies might follow MicroStrategy’s lead in adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset, especially with regulatory changes like the repeal of SAB 121 and the embrace of Bitcoin as a digital commodity.

Microsoft and Traditional Companies

Despite MicroStrategy’s pitch for Microsoft to invest in Bitcoin being rejected, Saylor remains optimistic about the broader adoption of Bitcoin by traditional companies. He noted that while tech giants like Microsoft are successful with conventional financial strategies, the new era of fair value accounting and regulatory shifts could encourage them to reconsider Bitcoin as a viable treasury asset.

Saylor’s insights provide a fascinating glimpse into how one of the biggest institutional investors in Bitcoin views its strategy, the financial market’s reception, and the potential political influence on cryptocurrency policy. As MicroStrategy continues to leverage Bitcoin for shareholder value, its actions might indeed set precedents for corporate treasury strategies in the digital age.