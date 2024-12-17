Momentum Risk Soars as MicroStrategy Rides Bitcoin Surge

MicroStrategy Inc.’s (MSTR) inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) marks a significant milestone for the company, particularly given its unique position as the largest corporate hodler of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). This addition introduces the stock to a vast new pool of investors through index-tracking funds like the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), the Invesco Nasdaq 100 (QQQM) and the Direxion Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQQE), potentially bringing around $2 billion in passive investments, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. However, this influx of “price-insensitive” capital also introduces new risks, especially in a stock that has already surged 200% in the past three months and 523% year-to-date, driven by its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy under the leadership of its controversial founder, Michael Saylor.

The excitement around MicroStrategy’s entry into such a prestigious index is palpable among crypto enthusiasts, seen as another step toward mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. However, the history of stocks like Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) serves as a cautionary tale. SMCI, which was added to the Nasdaq 100 earlier in the year amid AI enthusiasm, experienced a nearly 9% drop on the day of its announced removal from the index, highlighting how passive investment can amplify both gains and losses. This phenomenon, often referred to as the “index effect,” was confirmed by research from Dimensional Fund Advisors, which shows that index inclusion can lead to buying at peak prices and selling at troughs.

For MicroStrategy, the continued viability of its strategy hinges on several factors. Saylor’s approach involves raising capital to buy more Bitcoin, a cycle that has so far been self-reinforcing, pushing both Bitcoin and MSTR stock prices higher. However, this model is not without its critics. Mike Bailey from FBB Capital Partners told Bloomberg that while index inclusion will boost visibility, it could also prove detrimental should there be a shift away from speculative investments like crypto.

The company’s current strategy lacks traditional business operations, focusing instead on holding Bitcoin as its primary asset. This raises concerns about sustainability and risk, as noted by George Cipolloni of Penn Mutual Asset Management, who points to the risks associated with such concentration. Moreover, while Bitcoin itself does not generate income for MicroStrategy, the company’s ability to continue this strategy depends heavily on favorable market conditions, regulatory environments, and political climates, like the anticipated pro-crypto stance of the incoming Trump administration.

The potential downside was starkly illustrated by the experience of Super Micro Computer, where initial enthusiasm was followed by a significant stock decline due to various operational and governance concerns. This precedent suggests that any negative developments for MicroStrategy could trigger a sell-off by passive investors, who do not base their decisions on the company’s fundamentals but rather on maintaining index proportions.

Art Hogan from B. Riley Wealth underscores the dual nature of passive investment flows into MicroStrategy: beneficial in the short term but potentially harmful if market sentiment shifts. As the company navigates this new phase, the balance between leveraging index inclusion for growth and managing the inherent volatility of being a leveraged Bitcoin play will be crucial. The lesson from Super Micro is clear: in an environment where market cap can rapidly delete, especially in a risk-off scenario, the benefits of index inclusion might not always outweigh the risks.

Price Action: MSTR is experiencing a decline in its stock price, currently trading $13.23 or 3.24% lower at $395.21. Meanwhile, SMCI is seeing a slight uptick, with shares increasing by $0.67 or 2.01% to $34.11.