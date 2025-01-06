Intel’s Troubles Run Deeper Than Expected, Warns WSJ

Intel (INTC), once a titan in the technology sector known for its pioneering work in microprocessors, is currently grappling with a severe decline in market share across multiple fronts, according to a detailed analysis by The Wall Street Journal. The company’s traditional stronghold in data center processors has been significantly eroded, with competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) now surpassing Intel in sales for this quarter, reversing a trend where Intel’s sales were once three times higher than AMD’s in 2022.

The shift in market dynamics is stark, particularly in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI) where graphics processors (GPUs) play a pivotal role. Intel has virtually no presence in this crucial market segment, which is increasingly dominated by GPUs from competitors like Nvidia (NVDA). Additionally, major cloud service providers such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG) are moving towards ARM-based chips, which offer better efficiency and performance, further sidelining Intel’s offerings.

The departure of CEO Pat Gelsinger in December was a public acknowledgment of Intel’s dire straits, but it’s only part of the broader crisis. Intel’s strategy to regain competitiveness through heavy investments in new manufacturing technologies, like the “18A” process, comes with substantial financial risks. The company reported a staggering $16 billion loss in the latest quarter, signaling that these strategies have yet to bear fruit.

Analysts are skeptical about Intel’s future, suggesting that without radical restructuring, Intel might become obsolete. Discussions about potentially splitting the company into separate product and manufacturing divisions are gaining traction, highlighting the severity of the situation. The once-celebrated Intel strategy of “Only the Paranoid Survive” seems out of sync with today’s tech landscape, dominated by advancements in AI, ARM architectures, and custom chips tailored for specific computing tasks.

Intel has set sights on a “year of stabilization” for 2025, but the path to recovery appears fraught with challenges. The company is at a critical juncture, needing not just to adapt but to fundamentally reinvent itself in a market that evolves at a breakneck pace. Whether Intel can navigate this complex environment and reclaim its former glory remains one of the most significant questions in the tech industry today.

Price Action: As of the most recent update, Intel’s shares have gained $0.22, or 1.07%, reaching a price of $20.78. While this uptick may provide some short-term relief for investors, it’s worth noting that the company’s stock has struggled over the past year, experiencing a significant decline of 57.56%. Despite the recent uptick, Intel’s market cap stands at $88.68 billion — a stark contrast to its peak of over $260 billion in early 2021.