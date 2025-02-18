Intel Soars 10% on Breakup Buzz

Intel ‘s (INTC) stock jumped 10% following reports that Broadcom (AVGO) might bid for its product business, and TSMC (TSM) could control its factories as part of a potential split into two companies, though discussions remain informal.

Analyst support for the split is evident as Cantor raised Intel’s price target to $29 from $22, and there’s optimism about unlocking value, though the market response to Broadcom and TSMC shares was negative, indicating investor caution.

Intel (INTC) shares surged 10% in early trading on Tuesday to an intraday high of $26.09, sparked by a Wall Street Journal report detailing potential deals with rivals Broadcom (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) that could see Intel split into two separate entities. Broadcom is reportedly eyeing Intel’s product business, which focuses on designing semiconductors for computers and servers, while TSMC is considering taking control of Intel’s manufacturing facilities, possibly through an investor consortium. However, these discussions remain informal and preliminary, with no formal proposals yet submitted to Intel.

Intel’s recent efforts to turn around its business, particularly its manufacturing segment, have faced significant challenges. Despite attempting to attract external customers, Intel’s foundry operations have struggled, continuing to drain financial resources as they fail to compete effectively with established players like TSMC. This financial strain has been a persistent issue, overshadowing Intel’s broader strategic initiatives aimed at regaining market share and innovation leadership in the semiconductor industry.

The market’s response to the news has been mixed. While Intel’s stock enjoyed a significant boost, reflecting optimism about the potential value unlock from a business split, both Broadcom and TSMC saw declines in their share prices, with Broadcom down 3.4% to $225.10 and TSMC dropping 1% to $201.97. This might suggest investor concerns over the complexities and risks involved in such a major restructuring of a key industry player like Intel.

The push for Intel to split its operations reflects a broader consensus among Wall Street analysts, who see this division as a strategic move to clarify Intel’s business focus and potentially enhance shareholder value. Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri emphasized that segregating Intel’s product and foundry businesses could be pivotal in unlocking the company’s true value. This view is supported by recent actions, including Intel’s stock experiencing its largest weekly gain since 2000, driven by U.S. government initiatives aimed at bolstering domestic semiconductor production and partnerships with companies like TSMC to support

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald, reacting to the WSJ report, raised their price target for Intel from $22 to $29, indicating a growing confidence in Intel’s strategic direction despite its past struggles. The interest from major industry players like Broadcom and TSMC in parts of Intel’s business could signal a new chapter for the company, possibly leading to a more specialized focus that could help address its current operational and financial woes. However, the success of such a split would heavily depend on execution, market conditions, and how well each new entity can capitalize on its core competencies in an increasingly competitive landscape.

