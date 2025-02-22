Intel Breakup Could Unlock More than $200B in Value

Intel (INTC) stock, down 42% year-over-year to $24.87, faces breakup rumors as Broadcom (AVGO) eyes its design business and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) targets its factories, potentially valuing Intel at $167-$237 billion per Evercore’s Mark Lipacis.

The potential deal could unlock shareholder value from Intel’s $108 billion market cap, but its x86-focused plants and geopolitical tensions pose significant risks to feasibility in a shifting semiconductor landscape.

Intel (INTC) finds itself at a crossroads as whispers of a potential breakup swirl, with its stock languishing at $24.87 – down 42% year-over-year and over 60% in five years – prompting chip rivals Broadcom (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to eye deals that could carve up the $108 billion market cap tech titan. The Wall Street Journal reported last weekend that Broadcom is keen to snag Intel’s prized chip design and marketing arm, while TSM is exploring control of some or all of Intel’s manufacturing plants, a split that Evercore’s Mark Lipacis estimates could unlock significant value—pegging Intel at a conservative $167 billion ($38.24 per share) or a bullish $237 billion ($54.18 per share) versus its current valuation. This prospect offers a lifeline to shareholders battered by Intel’s struggles, yet the path forward bristles with obstacles, from regulatory mazes to operational mismatches.

Lipacis and analysts from Raymond James, Bank of America (BAC), and Bernstein highlight a gauntlet of challenges: a deal could demand approvals from global regulators, including a wary China, while Intel’s factories – tailored for x86 CPUs – may not easily churn out chips for others, especially given the foundry’s grim 76% operating loss in 2024 against TSM’s 45% margin. Bank of America’s Vivek Arya warns that CHIPS Act funding ties Intel’s hands, mandating over 50% ownership retention of its foundry, and the Trump administration might balk at a foreign giant like TSM swallowing a U.S. icon tied to Pentagon contracts, amplifying antitrust and national security concerns. These hurdles paint a complex picture for a breakup, where the promise of value extraction collides with logistical and political realities.

Intel’s predicament reflects a broader reckoning in the semiconductor world, where its once-dominant design-to-fabrication model has faltered against nimble competitors like TSM, a pure-play foundry, and Broadcom, a design powerhouse. The breakup buzz emerges as Intel grapples with a foundry pivot that’s bled cash and a stock that’s shed over half its value in half a decade, starkly underperforming a booming chip sector. While the potential of a breakup deal could juice shareholder returns, its feasibility hinges on navigating a geopolitical minefield and proving Intel’s aging factories can adapt to broader chipmaking demands amidst regulatory and financial headwinds.

