Disney Nears Hulu + Live and Fubo Merger: A Streaming Power Move

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are on the verge of a transformative deal that will see Disney’s Hulu + Live TV service merged into FuboTV, creating a significant new player in the digital pay-TV market. According to a Bloomberg report, Disney will hold a 70% stake in the new entity, with FuboTV owning the remaining 30%. This agreement, which does not encompass Hulu’s on-demand video service, will see both Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV continue to operate under their own brands.

This strategic alliance aims to create the second-largest digital pay-TV provider in terms of subscriber base, boasting approximately six million subscribers, only behind YouTube TV. The merger is anticipated to be a game-changer in the streaming sector, offering a robust alternative for viewers seeking to bypass traditional cable TV. The combined platforms will leverage FuboTV’s sports-first approach and Hulu’s extensive content library to cater to a broad audience, potentially drawing in subscribers with its enhanced service offerings.

A critical part of this deal involves FuboTV dropping its antitrust lawsuit against Disney, along with Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery, over their proposed sports streaming platform, Venu Sports. This lawsuit, which claimed the venture would stifle competition, was set for a hearing on January 6. The resolution of this legal conflict is pivotal, as it clears the path for Venu Sports, which is set to offer live sports from leagues like the NFL and NBA, including broadcasts from ESPN and TNT.

FuboTV, valued at around $481 million, remains publicly traded despite this merger, continuing to face the industry’s challenges such as high programming costs and the loss of subscribers. However, this partnership with Disney might help mitigate these issues by pooling resources and leveraging Disney’s vast content and marketing capabilities.

The agreement could be publicly announced this week if discussions remain on track, though both companies have yet to comment officially. This move not only consolidates Disney’s influence in the streaming market but also provides FuboTV with a substantial boost in content and subscriber potential, aiming to fortify its position in a highly competitive landscape where viewers are increasingly cutting cords in favor of online streaming options. This strategic move reflects a broader trend in the industry towards consolidation and collaboration to offer more comprehensive, user-friendly streaming services that can compete with giants like YouTube TV.

Price Action: Based on the current premarket activity, Walt Disney’s shares are experiencing a modest uptick of $0.17, or 0.15%, currently trading at $110.99 per share. Meanwhile, Fubo shares are witnessing a substantial surge, climbing $2.11, or 168%, to reach $3.86 per share.