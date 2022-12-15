Cardano’s Hoskinson Braces For Embarrassment If Ripple Settlement Speculations Prove False

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has seemingly come to terms with the possible negative reaction from the XRP community if allegations that Ripple is close to settling with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) turn out not to be true, as per a tweet from Hoskinson today.

“Let’s see if the rumors I heard are right about the XRP resolution,” Hoskinson tweeted. “Might have some egg on my face”.

Let's see if the rumors I heard are right about the XRP resolution. Might have some egg on my face pic.twitter.com/cikCkwLEqA — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 15, 2022

Hoskinson’s tweet comes after he held a surprise ask me anything (AMA) two hour session on December 10, during which he disclosed that he had heard rumors Ripple would settle with the SEC on December 15. Hoskinson’s statements caused excitement and speculation among XRP fans.

However, FOX Business reporter Eleanor Terrett reported that the rumors were false, according to sources close to the matter.

Our sources close to the case say there’s no truth to the December 15th rumor, as they did with the November 15th one. — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) December 12, 2022

Unsurprisingly, this has put the Cardano founder back in the bad graces of several XRP supporters, with many taking advantage of his situation to troll him.

In a sarcastic retort to Hoskinson’s tweet, one user said: “Don’t worry Charles, there’s room for a bass player in my “wrongly predicted XRP settlement” garage band. Join us!”

A non-judicial resolution between Ripple Labs and the SEC in the nearly 2-years-long case now seems improbable, according to pro-XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan- who has been monitoring the situation. Hogan contends that this is because “both parties have now seen basically EVERYTHING from the other side.”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has previously stated that the only condition under which Ripple would be willing to settle with the SEC is if the latter concedes that XRP does not qualify as a security.

Price Action

XRP traded in a range of $0.3789 to $0.3928, indicating some level of volatility over the last 24 hours. At lat check, the token was down more 3%, trading at $0.3792.

