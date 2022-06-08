Doge Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk A ‘Grifter’

In the tech world, Elon Musk is known as a visionary. He has innovated in so many industries, and created some of the most popular companies in the world. He is also considered as one of the top influencers in the cryptocurrency market. However, recently the world’s richest man has been facing some scrutiny, as people are starting to question his accomplishments. Is Elon Musk really as great as everyone thinks he is? Or is he just riding on his fame?

According to Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Jackson Palmer, the Tesla and SpaceX chief is a ‘grifter’ who doesn’t understand coding.

Speaking with Crikey, an Australian e-magazine, Palmer- a software engineer who believes crypto is an “inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology”, said that his first interaction with Musk was on Twitter years ago following a script he had written that would detect if there was a “cryptocurrency scam in your Twitter mentions and would automatically report them to the platform.”

Palmer says that after giving the script to Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, his product management team as well as to other crypto influencers, Elon reached out to him to get hold of that script.

According to Palmer, “it became apparent very quickly that [Musk] didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, “How do I run this Python script?”

Palmer continued: “After I gave him the script, I wasn’t a fan of him. He’s a grifter. He sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that. He’s just really good at pretending he knows. That’s very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise.”

This is not the first time Palmer has called Musk a grifter. Last year, he called the tech billionaire a “self-absorbed grifter.”

Musk’s reaction to Palmer’s comments this time was prompt, with the Tesla CEO tweeting on May 31 that, “You falsely claimed ur lame snippet of Python gets rid of bots. Ok buddy, then share it with the world …”

You falsely claimed ur lame snippet of Python gets rid of bots. Ok buddy, then share it with the world … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022

Musk then added, “My kids wrote better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me. Like I said, if it’s so great, he should share it with the world and make everyone’s experience with Twitter better. If he does, you will see what I mean. Jackson Palmer is a tool.”

My kids wrote better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me. Like I said, if it’s so great, he should share it with the world and make everyone’s experience with Twitter better. If he does, you will see what I mean. Jackson Palmer is a tool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022

“And Palmer always forgets to mention that he never wrote a single line of Dogecoin code,” Musk said in a follow-up tweet.

Meanwhile, Palmer also shared his opinion on Musk’s potential $44 billion Twitter takeover, saying that: “Do you really think the guy wants to buy Twitter? If so, why is he engaging in this? His play is to either dismantle all trust, or maybe he’s delusional enough to think he can build an alternative. The other alternative is that he wants to drive it into the ground at a much lower price, and I think that’s what he’s doing.”

Price Action

At last check, DOGE was trading down 6.50% at $0.08054 based on the data from CMC.

Jasper - The Real Deal!