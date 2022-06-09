Yes, You Read that Correctly. Chipotle Is Now Accepting Payments in Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Crypto-friendly dining is coming to the Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) near you.

On June 1, the restaurant chain announced a partnership with digital payments network Flexa to accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment. That means that whether you’re picking up lunch for yourself or dinner for the family, you can now pay with crypto at any of Chipotle’s 2,975+ locations across the United States.

This is big news for the cryptocurrency community, which has long been searching for mainstream adoption. So next time you’re at Chipotle, be sure to bring your Bitcoin or Dogecoin – and enjoy your burrito with a side of decentralized money.

Flexa the go-to payments provider

Flexa is quickly becoming the go-to payments provider for popular apps and businesses. Gemini, SPEDN, Dash Wallet, Argent, and others have already integrated Flexa, and more are sure to follow suit in the near future.

What makes Flexa so appealing? For one, the network is fast. It processes your payment under a second. Secondly, Flexa is carbon negative, meaning it uses verified carbon offsets to balance out the emissions caused by its blockchain and operating activities. Additionally, Flexa supports an impressive 98 currencies, including coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also added to the service late last year. And if that wasn’t enough, Flexa is also accepted by major stores in the US, including Nordstrom, GameStop, Lowe’s, Petco, and now Chipotle. So if you’re looking for a convenient way to pay for goods and services online or in-store, Flexa is definitely worth considering.

To celebrate Chipotle’s support, Flexa said it will give everyone 10% off their next purchase at the Mexican chain when using any digital currency in a Flexa-enabled app.

“All of us here at Flexa are incredibly excited to be working alongside the Chipotle team to help further digital payments innovation and make real, healthy food even easier to enjoy,” Flexa said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to continuing to enable more payment options together very soon.”

Price Action

Chipotle shares lost $19.10, or 1.37%, by the close of trading Friday and changed hands at $1,377.89 each.

Jasper - The Real Deal!