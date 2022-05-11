SpaceX Predicts Humanity To Reach Mars Before The End Of The Dedade

SpaceX Chief Operating Officer, Gwynne Shotwell, predicts that humanity will reach Mars before the end of the 2020s.

In a brief interview with CNBC, Shotwell said that SpaceX’s newest and most ambitious project yet: reusable rockets that they’re calling “Starship“, can carry people and payloads, and that payloads will get to the Red Planet in five years or so, followed shortly by humans.

“I think we need to get a large delivery to the surface of Mars, and then people will start thinking harder about it,” Shotwell explained, adding that “within five or six years, people will see that that will be a real place to go.”

If successful, SpaceX’s project could revolutionize space travel, making it more affordable and accessible than ever before.

Spacex is a private space exploration company founded by CEO Elon Musk. The company has made significant progress in the development of reusable rockets, and its ultimate goal is to make it possible for humans to colonize Mars.

Spacex’s Mars ambitions are driven by the belief that humans need to become a multi-planetary species in order to ensure the long-term survival of our species.

The company is currently working on developing the technology needed to make this a reality, and has plans to launch its first Mars mission in 2024.

Spacex is confident that it can achieve its goals, and is committed to making Mars a reality for all of us.

Shotwell’s statement is exciting news for many reasons – not only does it mean that we could see humans on Mars in our lifetimes, but it also shows that private companies are capable of achieving what was once thought to be only possible for government agencies. In fact, the Artemis mission is NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon and establish a sustainable presence there.

The mission is named after the Greek goddess of the moon, Artemis, and is part of NASA’s larger goal to send humans to Mars in 2040 or so, about ten years after Shotwell says SpaceX will.

Clearly, this is a major step forward for space exploration, and we can’t wait to see what comes next from SpaceX!

