Tesla Expands FSD Beta Upgrade to Canada and Norway Next

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed Monday plans to expand his company’s Full-Functioning Self-Driving (FSD) beta upgrade to Canada and Norway after the US..

“Canada and Norway are next after we get US out of early beta!,” Musk said on Twitter.

Tesla’s FSD beta was first rolled out to a small group of Tesla customers willing to try out the update in the US in October. There’s no word on how long the 2020.40.8.12 early software upgrade will last in the US, as the system continues to collect large amounts of data from the vehicles’ owners.

While the beta test with its new graphical user interface and automatic route navigation capabilities that include making autonomous turns in intersections, auto lane changes on city street, exiting highways or maneuvering around objects and other vehicles has wowed Tesla fans, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based automaker advises drivers to “use Full Self-driving in limited Beta only if [they paid] constant attention to the road…” Yet, loyal Tesla followers claim the new beta has already broken Level 3 autonomy. Is that true?

Tesla has basically broken into level 3 autonomy now with the fist FSD beta.

Far from perfect but the barrier has been crossed pic.twitter.com/gQ2MmaucGa — Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) October 22, 2020

Perhaps. However, the fact is it remains to be seen how FSD beta will handle winter conditions particularly in countries such as Canada and Norway which also have different road markings and signs as well as different road regulations.

The launch of the new software, which was increased by $2,000, as several Tesla test participants located in nine states shared their positive experiences after the software upgrade was made available on October 20, brings Tesla closer to Elon Musk’s promise that FSD would be ready before the end of the year.

Musk, who has himself tested out the new release, said he observed “zero interventions between home [and] work.”

Price Action

Tesla shares – up 530% year-over-year and 379% year-to-date – gained more than 12 points, or 3.2%, to $400 & change on Monday. Ticker was up $6.24, or 1.56%, in the pre-market hours session.