Apple Drops Biggest Hint Yet That Its Silicon-Based Macs Are Ready For Release

Tech giant Apple. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sent out an invite today to members of the press saying it will hold a special event on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The “One More Thing” titled event, a phrase often used by former CEO Steve Jobs in keynotes for significant product announcements, will be Cupertino’s third such event since September.

The speculation is that Apple will announce its first wave of Apple Silicon-based Macs. In fact, at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, the iPhnne maker announced plans to move away from Intel (INTC) processors in its computer lineup. The assumption is Apple will switch to its own custom-designed, ARM-based CPUs that are currently used in iPhone and iPad models.

It’s unclear which Mac models will be the first to use Apple’s own processors. Analysts say Apple’s in-house chips will likely enable new levels of performance, better power consumption and more seamless integration across devices.

Other potential event product announcements include the launch of macOS 11 Big Sur, Apple’s latest operating system upgrade to thousands of MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro owners. The upgrade, which brings a new-look interface, has been in beta testing since WWDC earlier this year.

As mentioned, Apple’s event will be streamed live from Apple Park at 10 a.m. PT on Nov. 10.

Price Action

Apple shares were down 1% to $107.86 at 3:09 p.m. in New York during regular trading.