Salesforce Predicts Thousands of Deals for ‘Agentforce AI’ This Quarter

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff announced an aggressive expansion of deals for the company’s new AI product, Agentforce, anticipating “thousands” of transactions in the current fiscal quarter. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Benioff revealed that while Salesforce managed around 200 deals in the third quarter, they expect this number to surge into the thousands by the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, which concludes on January 31.

Agentforce represents Salesforce’s strategic shift towards AI, specifically focusing on autonomous agents designed to handle tasks like customer support and sales development independently. The product was introduced towards the end of the previous year, with pricing set at approximately $2 per agent conversation.

Benioff expressed unprecedented enthusiasm for the speed at which Agentforce is gaining traction within Salesforce’s portfolio. “I’ve never seen anything go as fast at Salesforce,” he commented, underscoring the rapid market adoption and interest in AI agents. To capitalize on this momentum, Salesforce is set to expand its sales force by hiring over 1,000 new salespeople dedicated to promoting Agentforce.

Following Benioff’s optimistic remarks, Salesforce’s stock surged, reaching an intraday high of $335.23, initially rising by about 2% before some gains were moderated. At the latest check, the company, with a market cap of $312.79 billion, was up $5.75 (+1.76%) at $332.59. Over the past year, shares have climbed more than 20%, reflecting investor confidence in Salesforce’s strategic direction and its latest AI innovations.

