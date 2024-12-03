Salesforce Soars: Shares Jump 11% on Strong Earnings and Q4 Outlook

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has delivered a financial performance that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, underscoring the promise of its new artificial intelligence (AI) product, Agentforce. This aligns with a broader industry trend, as several companies view advanced AI tools as the natural evolution of ChatGPT and similar large language model-driven technologies.

In line with this optimism, Salesforce reported an 8.3% revenue increase to $9.44 billion for the quarter ended October 31, surpassing Bloomberg analysts’ average estimate of $9.35 billion. This strong performance was further bolstered by an adjusted operating margin of 33.1%, exceeding the projected 32.2%.

The introduction of Agentforce, launched in October, marks a strategic pivot towards AI-driven solutions aimed at automating tasks like customer support and sales development. Priced at approximately $2 per agent conversation, this tool has ignited optimism about Salesforce’s future in the AI space. CEO Marc Benioff’s confidence in Agentforce is evident, as he announced plans to hire 1,000 more employees to sell this product, reversing a trend of cost-cutting measures that the company had adopted in response to demands from activist investors for better profitability.

Despite the excitement around Agentforce, the immediate financial impact of these deals remains to be fully realized, as noted by Executive Vice President Mike Spencer. The deals are in their initial stages and will gradually contribute to Salesforce’s financials. Yet, the market’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with shares surging 11% in extended trading from a closing price of $331.43 in New York.

The stock’s journey this year has been marked by significant volatility, hitting a low of $218 a share in late May before rallying more than 51% on the back of optimism for Salesforce’s AI initiatives. Analyst Tyler Radke from Citigroup (C) emphasized how Agentforce has quickly dominated the narrative around Salesforce’s CRM offerings.

However, not all aspects of Salesforce’s report were above expectations. The fiscal third-quarter profit, excluding certain items, came in at $2.41 per share, slightly below the $2.44 analysts had forecasted, with some losses attributed to Salesforce Ventures. Looking ahead, Salesforce anticipates revenue for the current quarter ending in January to be between $9.9 billion and $10.1 billion, aligning with market estimates. Salesforce also refined its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $37.8 billion to $38 billion, with the midpoint of $37.9 billion slightly exceeding prior analyst estimates of $37.86 billion. Meanwhile, operating cash flow came in at $1.98 Billion, up 29% year-over-year.

“We delivered another quarter of exceptional financial performance across revenue, margin, cash flow, and cRPO,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement.

This quarterly performance and the strategic direction towards AI with Agentforce suggest Salesforce is navigating through its challenges by leveraging new technology to not only enhance its product offerings but also to potentially reshape its financial trajectory in the competitive CRM landscape.