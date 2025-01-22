Crypto Industry Could Soar by Removing These 3 Obstacles, Expert Says

Anthony Pompliano, founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, discussed the Trump administration’s initiatives in cryptocurrency and AI during an interview on Fox Business. Pompliano emphasized the need for clearer regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, highlighting that while Bitcoin has passed regulatory scrutiny and is widely accepted as not being a security, many other crypto assets remain in a grey area. He advocates for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish definitive rules to clarify the status of these assets.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

Pompliano proposed three key actions for the Trump administration to advance the crypto industry. Firstly, he suggested repealing SAB 121, which would allow banks to hold cryptocurrencies, enhancing security for investors. Secondly, he recommended the creation of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, where the U.S. government would actively buy Bitcoin, signaling to the world the asset’s legitimacy and importance. Lastly, he called for changes in the tax treatment of cryptocurrencies, specifically the removal of capital gains tax on transactions using Bitcoin as a currency, which could spur further adoption.

Regarding the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, Pompliano noted that while the immediate effect would likely be an increase in Bitcoin’s price, the long-term benefits for the U.S. would be substantial, likening Bitcoin to “gold with wings” due to its digital nature and secure attributes. He believes this reserve would not only be beneficial for the U.S. economy but also symbolically affirm Bitcoin’s status globally.

The conversation also touched on the controversial “Trump coin,” which Pompliano sees as part of a broader market speculation but stresses the importance of focusing on Bitcoin’s foundational role in the crypto ecosystem. He speculated that the government might already be buying Bitcoin (BTC) in anticipation of a future announcement to maximize the strategic benefit of such a move.

Turning to the topic of AI, Pompliano discussed the newly announced Stargate AI project, a massive $500 billion investment led by tech giants including OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle (ORCL). Trump’s announcement emphasized the project’s aim to create over 100,000 jobs and position the U.S. at the forefront of AI development. Pompliano sees this as a clear signal of the administration’s intent to deregulate and foster an environment where entrepreneurialism and free-market capitalism can thrive. He pointed out that significant capital commitments — totaling around $3 trillion — were made within the first days of Trump’s presidency, signaling strong investor confidence in the U.S. as the epicenter of tech innovation.

Pompliano’s insights suggest that these initiatives could significantly shape the future of both cryptocurrency regulation and AI development in America, potentially reinforcing the country’s lead in these cutting-edge sectors. However, the effectiveness of these policies will depend on their implementation and the broader regulatory environment they foster.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.