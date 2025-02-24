Google and Salesforce Unite for Massive Partnership Growth

Salesforce (CRM) shares fell 1.58% to $304.89 despite announcing a major Google partnership, integrating Google’s Gemini AI into Agentforce for multi-modal capabilities and real-time insights.

shares fell 1.58% to $304.89 despite announcing a major Google partnership, integrating Google’s Gemini AI into Agentforce for multi-modal capabilities and real-time insights. The deal boosts Salesforce’s Service Cloud with Google’s customer engagement tools and runs key apps on Google Cloud, aiming to simplify and expand AI-driven business solutions, as praised by Wayfair’s CTO Fiona Tan.

With a $297 billion valuation, Salesforce leverages this tie-up to enhance its enterprise CRM dominance, betting on agentic AI to deliver fast, user-friendly value amid a mixed market reaction.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) shares dipped $4.91, or 1.58%, to $304.89 in early Monday trading, even as the company unveiled a blockbuster expansion of its partnership with Google (GOOG), aiming to supercharge businesses with AI-powered helpers that can see, hear, and tackle complex tasks. This deal weaves Google’s Gemini models into Salesforce’s Agentforce, letting these digital agents handle everything from pictures to videos with a massive memory bank – think two million tokens’ worth – and tap into Google Search for real-time smarts, while also knitting Salesforce’s Service Cloud tighter with Google’s customer engagement tools for sharper, AI-driven call centers. It’s a big move for Salesforce, a $297 billion market cap titan, to keep its edge in a world where companies crave fast, smart solutions without drowning in tech jargon.

The partnership isn’t just about fancy AI tricks—it’s about embedding Salesforce’s core apps, like Agentforce and Customer 360, firmly on Google Cloud’s turf. This collaboration opens new regions and streamlines purchases through Google’s marketplace. As Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce’s engineering chief, said in a statement, it’s a way to give customers more choices in how they build their digital workforce. Google’s Thomas Kurian echoed that, highlighting how this hookup lets firms run critical Salesforce tools on Google’s secure, AI-ready setup, a win for giants like Wayfair (W), whose CTO Fiona Tan praised the combo for sprucing up customer chats with personalized flair. This comes as Salesforce rides a wave of enterprise demand, its cloud-based CRM software a go-to for businesses streamlining sales and service—last year alone, it pulled in over $34 billion.

Yet, the stock’s dip suggests investors might be pausing to digest this news amid a broader market pulse, especially considering Salesforce’s 2025 performance is down 8% so far. The Google tie-up could be a game-changer, blending Salesforce’s knack for organizing customer chaos with Google’s AI muscle—Gemini’s multi-modal magic could make agents more human-like, while Google Cloud’s reach might cut costs and headaches for IT crews. It’s a bet on “agentic AI” – smart systems that act independently – becoming the next big thing, and with Wayfair already on board, Salesforce and Google are pitching a future where businesses lean on digital labor that’s both powerful and easy to use, no PhD required.

