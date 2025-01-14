Spain Slaps Non-EU Homebuyers with 100% Property Tax

Spain’s housing market is bracing for a significant shift as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a dramatic tax increase aimed at non-EU citizens purchasing property within the country. This new policy sets the property tax for non-EU residents at 100% of the home’s value, a move intended to curb speculative buying by foreigners without legal residence in Spain.

This announcement, part of a broader package of 12 housing measures introduced by Sanchez on January 13 in Madrid, directly targets the issue of housing availability for Spanish residents amidst a backdrop of rising discontent over the housing crisis. The policy is a response to the increasing number of homes being bought by non-residents, particularly for investment rather than residency. Sanchez highlighted that the tax hike is designed to prioritize housing for those who live in Spain, stating, “The tax rate that non-Europeans who do not reside in our country must pay when buying a home in Spain will be increased to 100 per cent.”

Spain has been grappling with the effects of overtourism and the proliferation of holiday rentals, which have significantly contributed to the housing crisis. In cities like Madrid, locals are increasingly finding themselves priced out of the market due to soaring rents. Demonstrations have become common as residents struggle to secure affordable housing.

The current tax rate for non-EU residents stands at around 24% of the property’s price, varying by location. The proposed increase to 100% would be a substantial deterrent for non-resident buyers. Sanchez noted that last year alone, non-residents purchased 27,000 homes in Spain, primarily for speculative purposes, exacerbating the local housing shortage.

In addition to this tax hike, Sanchez’s measures include tightening regulations on seasonal rentals to combat fraud, revising tax policies so that tourist apartments are taxed similarly to businesses, and initiating a program to convert vacant properties into affordable housing options. These steps reflect a broader strategy to address not only the immediate issue of housing availability but also the structural challenges posed by tourism and foreign investment in the real estate market.

The impact on British property buyers, who have traditionally seen Spain as a prime location for second homes or retirement, could be significant. Official statistics indicate a rise in British residents in Spain from 276,089 in 2017 to 284,037 in 2023, with 12,470 Spanish property sales involving British buyers in the latter year. This policy could potentially decrease the influx of British investment in Spanish real estate, reshaping the demographic and economic dynamics of property ownership in Spain.

The Spanish government’s bold move signals a clear intent to tackle the housing crisis by prioritizing local residents’ needs over foreign investment, potentially setting a precedent for other nations facing similar challenges in balancing tourism, real estate, and resident welfare.