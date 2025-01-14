Robinhood Tops Bernstein’s 2025 Best Idea List

Robinhood (HOOD) shares climbed $2.34, or 5.91%, to close at $41.73 on Tuesday, after reaching an intraday high of $43.77. The surge was fueled by Bernstein’s endorsement as its new Best Idea in Global Digital Assets coverage. This bullish outlook from Bernstein is predicated on expectations of an evolving regulatory landscape that could benefit Robinhood’s cryptocurrency offerings. Despite having previously operated under a constrained crypto business model, Robinhood is poised to expand its digital assets segment as regulatory conditions potentially become more favorable.

The stock’s impressive performance in 2024, with a near 200% increase, underscores its strong market momentum. Bernstein analysts are optimistic about Robinhood’s future, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating with a price target of $51, suggesting further growth potential. This optimism is fueled by projections of continued strong revenue growth into 2025, which should drive profitability.

With a market cap of $35 billion, Robinhood has not only gained 56% in the last three months but also seen a remarkable 282% increase year-over-year. The stock’s 52-week range, stretching from a low of $10.38 to a high of $43.83, reflects the volatility and interest surrounding the company. Additionally, Robinhood’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 67.93 as of January 14, 2025, indicating a high valuation that investors are willing to pay based on its earnings.

It’s noteworthy that Robinhood’s shares have yet to reclaim their all-time high closing price of $70.39, recorded on August 4, 2021. However, the current market sentiment, coupled with strategic positioning in the expanding digital assets market, suggests that Robinhood might be on a path to revisit or even exceed these peaks.

This upward trajectory comes at a time when tech stocks generally face headwinds due to recalibrated expectations around Federal Reserve rate cuts, which have been scaled back. Robinhood’s resilience and growth in this context highlight its unique market position, driven by its appeal to the new wave of retail investors interested in cryptocurrencies and the broader fintech sector. The company’s focus on democratizing finance through zero-commission trading and expanding its crypto offerings could continue to attract users, contributing to its valuation and stock performance, despite broader market adjustments.

