Trump Proposes ‘External Revenue Service’ to Collect Tariff Income

President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday regarding the creation of the External Revenue Service (ERS) to manage tariffs and foreign revenue collection represents a significant shift in his economic policy strategy as he prepares for his second term. Trump’s plan, shared on Truth Social, aims to ensure that nations benefiting economically from the U.S. contribute financially, stating, “We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying.”

However, the establishment of such an agency would require legislative approval, given that Republicans control both chambers of Congress. This move seems paradoxical for Trump, who has promised a smaller government, as it involves setting up a new bureaucratic entity to perform roles already managed by existing departments like Commerce and Customs and Border Patrol.

Parallel to this, Trump has introduced another initiative under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by business leaders Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. DOGE, although not an official government department, is tasked with reducing federal bureaucracy, dismissing employees, and cutting back on regulations, aligning with Trump’s “Save America” agenda.

The focus on tariffs, especially with proposed rates of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico and 60% from China, underscores Trump’s aggressive trade policy. Critics among economists argue that these tariffs would ultimately increase costs for American consumers, questioning their efficiency in boosting government revenue or economic growth.

Democratic opposition was swift and vocal. Sen. Ron Wyden, a key Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, labeled the ERS plan as a disguised tax increase on American families and small businesses, aimed at funding more tax benefits for the wealthy. His critique underscores a broader concern about the policy’s implications on domestic costs and its alignment with broader fiscal strategies.

This proposal for the ERS, combined with the ambitions of DOGE, paints a complex picture of Trump’s second-term economic strategy — one that seeks to leverage international trade for domestic financial gain while simultaneously attempting to overhaul government operations for efficiency. The interplay between these initiatives reflects a broader ideological battle over the role of government, trade policy, and economic management, setting the stage for intense political and economic debates in the coming years.