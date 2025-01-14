Saylor Slams Bonds as ‘Toxic,’ Makes Bold Case for Bitcoin

At the ICR Conference in Orlando, Michael Saylor, co-founder and Chairman of MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), took a strong stance against traditional financial strategies, advocating for companies to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) rather than bonds. Saylor’s argument hinged on the stark performance differences between Bitcoin and bonds since 2020, where Bitcoin has appreciated significantly while bond values have generally declined. This comparison, as per a Bloomberg report, was vividly illustrated in a slide from his keynote speech, which drew a packed crowd of executives and investors.

Saylor’s message was clear: companies should not “cling to the past” by investing in Treasury bonds or focusing on stock buybacks and dividends. Instead, they should “embrace the future” by adopting Bitcoin as a form of digital capital. His critique wasn’t just theoretical; it was backed by MicroStrategy’s own investment strategy, which has seen the company purchase Bitcoin weekly, with the latest disclosure revealing a $243 million buy at $95,972 per BTC, marking the 10th consecutive week of acquisitions.

MicroStrategy, under Saylor’s leadership, has positioned itself as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin investment, holding over 2% of all Bitcoin that will ever be mined, with a current valuation of around $41 billion in the cryptocurrency. This aggressive accumulation has been part of what Saylor calls building with “steel” compared to others using “wood,” metaphorically speaking about the robustness and future-proof nature of Bitcoin investments over traditional ones.

He directly called out major corporations like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), suggesting they have missed out by not following MicroStrategy’s lead. According to Saylor, there are now 70 companies holding Bitcoin, signaling a slow but growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in corporate treasuries.

Saylor ended his speech with a compelling call to action, urging corporate leaders to consider the implications of their investment choices not just for immediate financial returns but for broader impacts on their families, countries, and investors. His advocacy for Bitcoin is not merely about financial gain but about adapting to a new economic paradigm where digital assets play a pivotal role.

The backdrop to these remarks is a broader market context where tech stocks have faced pressure due to scaled-back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, suggesting a cautious approach to high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. However, Saylor’s message at the conference underscores a belief in Bitcoin’s resilience and its potential as a long-term value store, challenging traditional financial wisdom and encouraging a strategic pivot towards digital currencies in corporate finance strategies.

