Robinhood Stock Soars on $1B Revenue, Crypto Surge, and Bernstein Boost

Robinhood (HOOD) saw its stock price increase by $6.90 or 12.34% to $62.78 in premarket trading after reporting Q4 earnings with $1.01 billion in revenue, beating the $946 million consensus, and an EPS of $1.01 against the expected 42 cents.

Bernstein raised its price target for HOOD from $51 to $105, maintaining an Outperform rating, citing Robinhood’s first $1 billion revenue quarter, driven by a 487% growth in crypto revenues, and shifting to an earnings-based valuation approach.

HOOD’s stock has performed exceptionally, up over 73% in the last three months and 317% year over year, reflecting strong market approval and the company’s transition to positive EPS.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) experienced a significant surge in its stock price, rising by $6.90 or 12.34% to $62.78 in premarket trading. This jump came after the company unveiled its quarterly earnings and year-end results, which showcased a robust performance. The firm reported a quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $946 million, while its earnings per share reached $1.01, more than doubling the expected 42 cents.

This stellar performance was largely driven by an impressive 487% sequential growth in cryptocurrency revenues, highlighting Robinhood’s strategic pivot towards digital assets during what has been described as an “election quarter” with high expectations for crypto market movements. The company’s ability to exceed expectations in this area underscores its growing traction in the volatile yet lucrative crypto trading market.

Following the earnings release, Bernstein, an investment research firm, significantly raised its price target on Robinhood from $51 to $105, maintaining an Outperform rating. They pointed out that with a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, Robinhood is considered their top investment idea for 2025. Bernstein’s analysts noted that Robinhood “crushed” its Q4 earnings, marking its first $1 billion revenue quarter, which led them to shift their valuation methodology to one based on earnings multiples, reflecting a newfound confidence in the company’s profitability.

The positive earnings results have not only bolstered investor confidence but also contributed to a remarkable stock performance over recent periods. Robinhood’s stock has seen an increase of over 73% in the last three months and an astonishing 317% year over year, indicating strong market approval of its business strategy and financial health.

This turnaround to positive EPS from previous quarters of losses marks a significant milestone for Robinhood, suggesting that the platform’s user base and trading volumes are not only stabilizing but also expanding. This growth is particularly noteworthy in the context of broader market trends, where interest in both traditional and cryptocurrency trading has seen fluctuations influenced by economic policies, regulatory changes, and investor sentiment towards technology and finance sectors.

The company’s focus on broadening its service offerings, especially in areas like cryptocurrency and high-frequency trading, alongside its core commission-free trading model, positions Robinhood to potentially capture more market share and sustain its momentum into the next year. However, as with any investment, potential risks remain, including regulatory scrutiny over crypto markets, user retention, and the sustainability of current growth rates in a highly competitive landscape.

