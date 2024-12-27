Quantum Leap: Rigetti, D-Wave, and QUBT Surge Towards 2025

As the calendar turns towards 2025, the quantum computing sector is witnessing a surge in investor enthusiasm, with stocks like Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) leading the charge. Today, RGTI saw its shares climb more than 15%, reaching a record high of $19.35, following a 36% jump the previous day. This performance underscores a six-week winning streak, marking a staggering 1,688.71%% increase for the year. The stock’s momentum is further fueled by its vulnerability to a short squeeze due to a rising short interest, which now represents 16.87% of its float.

QBTS isn’t far behind, with a 10% rise to hit a 52-week high of $11.41. The company’s shares are up 64% over the last five trading days and on track for their seventh positive week out of the last eight, boasting a year-to-date gain of 1,038.51%. Similar to RGTI, QBTS is also a target for short sellers, with 26.41% of its float sold short, indicating potential for further upward movement if the short sellers begin to cover their positions.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is also making headlines, recently climbing over 11% to $21.30. Interestingly, while short interest has dropped by double digits over the past two reporting periods, it still represents 12.85% of the available float. This dynamic suggests the stock, which reached a 52-week high of $27.15 on December 18, could experience continued upward pressure from short covering.

The collective performance of these quantum computing companies highlights the sector’s growing appeal to investors. With quantum computing poised to revolutionize fields from cryptography to drug discovery, the technology’s potential to solve problems currently intractable for classical computers is drawing considerable attention. However, the sector’s stocks are notoriously volatile due to the speculative nature of the technology’s commercial applications and the high degree of short interest.

This speculative environment, combined with real technological strides and partnerships, like those with major tech companies or governmental bodies, is creating a fertile ground for stock volatility but also for possible significant gains. Investors are not just betting on the current capabilities of these companies but on their potential to lead in a future where quantum computing becomes mainstream. The current market dynamics, with high short interest and record-breaking share prices, suggest that while the sector might be overhyped, it’s also at a pivotal moment where the right developments could propel these companies even further.

