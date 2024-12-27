Cathie Wood Pushes for Tax Clarity Amid ARK’s ‘Trump Bump’ Rally

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, has urged incoming President Donald Trump to implement promised tax cuts retroactively from January 1, 2025, she told Reuters, to enhance economic growth and provide market certainty. This appeal comes amidst a notable 17% surge in her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) since Trump’s election victory, fueled by expectations of policy shifts favoring innovation, particularly in the realms of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

Tesla (TSLA) and Coinbase (COIN), significant holdings in ARKK, have seen substantial gains, with Tesla up more than 50% and Coinbase up 36% since November 5, outpacing the broader S&P 500’s (SPX) 24.6% increase. Additionally, other key investments like Robinhood (HOOD) and Block (SQ) are poised to benefit from policies that support crypto and AI development.

Wood has expressed support for Trump’s economic strategies, emphasizing his focus on reducing regulatory burdens and promoting technological advancements. She highlights the importance of clear tax policies, suggesting that retroactive tax cuts could prevent hesitancy among businesses and individuals regarding future tax liabilities.

Despite her support for many aspects of Trump’s economic plan, Wood told the publication that she remains cautious about tariffs, viewing them as a potential tax increase on goods but possibly useful as a negotiation tactic. With a Republican-led Congress expected to push for tax reforms, Trump’s immediate action through executive orders and new regulatory appointments could accelerate his pro-innovation agenda.

While Wood has not financially supported Trump’s campaign, her connections with key figures like Elon Musk and Senator Cynthia Lummis, who are instrumental in shaping crypto and tech policies, indicate her influence in these areas. Her investment strategy reflects a strong belief in technological convergence, particularly AI, with ARKK holding a significant stake in Tesla. However, she is also adjusting her portfolio, moving some investments from Tesla to other companies like Archer Aviation (ACHR), which are expected to gain from similar technological trends.

ARK Invest has been a vocal advocate for cryptocurrencies, having launched a spot Bitcoin ETF earlier in the year. Wood critiques past regulatory approaches under President Biden, suggesting that the U.S. risks losing its edge in innovation without a supportive policy environment.

Despite the recent market enthusiasm for Trump’s policies, known as the “Trump bump,” Wood anticipates this will broaden to benefit more sectors, especially those that felt constrained by previous policy environments. However, the volatility of ARKK remains a point of discussion, with significant withdrawals from the fund over the last two years, reflecting a contrarian investment pattern where high potential returns come with increased risk.

Wood acknowledges this volatility, framing ARKK as offering unique exposure to innovative sectors, which naturally entails fluctuations. This perspective underscores her ongoing strategy to navigate through policy changes and market dynamics to capitalize on the growth potential of emerging technologies.