Quantum Momentum: Analysts Revise Price Targets for IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave

The quantum computing sector has seen a significant surge, with stocks like IonQ (IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) leading the charge. IonQ, known for its quantum hardware and software, has witnessed its shares increase by nearly 260% over the past year. D-Wave Quantum, which offers comprehensive quantum computing solutions, has seen a staggering 632% rise, while Rigetti Computing, focusing on quantum computer design and cloud services, has experienced an even more dramatic 851% increase in its stock value.

This explosive growth reflects a broader investor and industry interest in quantum computing. Peter Chapman, IonQ’s president and CEO, highlighted during the company’s recent earnings call that the key to unlocking quantum computing’s potential lies in the convergence of advanced quantum computers, suitable applications, and scalable manufacturing. IonQ’s approach to quantum computing differs from the skepticism in some quarters about the technology’s immediate utility. Chapman noted there are two prevailing views: one insists on near-perfect quantum systems before recognizing any value, while IonQ and its allies believe that even the current ‘noisy’ quantum computers can offer significant benefits. This belief is pivotal as IonQ reported a 102% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The results exceeded analyst expectations, even as the company posted a slightly higher-than-anticipated loss per share.

Investment analysis has been overwhelmingly positive. DA Davidson issued a ‘buy’ rating on IonQ with a $50 price target, a potential upside of 12.6% from IonQ’s $44.42 previous close, emphasizing the company’s leadership in the quantum space and its technological advantages in trapped-ion qubits, which promise greater reliability and scalability compared to offerings from giants like IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOG).

Market sentiment for quantum computing has significantly shifted, as Benchmark raised its price target for D-Wave Quantum from $3 to $8. This represents a projected 24.4% gain from Friday’s closing price of $6.44, while maintaining its ‘buy’ rating. Other analysts have also updated their ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum, reflecting growing optimism about the company’s prospects in the quantum computing market. This optimism is fueled by recent industry developments, with the main one obviously being the arrival of Willow, and D-Wave’s strategic financial maneuvers, which have alleviated previous concerns about the company’s market position and financial health.

Craig-Hallum also entered the fray by initiating coverage on Rigetti Computing with a ‘buy’ rating and a $12 price target, a potential surge of 28% from the name’s $9.37 previous close, spotlighting the company’s potential for scaling advantages that could lead to quantum superiority or at least parity with its peers in the near future. It’s worth noting that Craig-Hallum‘s analysis draws an intriguing parallel to the rise of artificial intelligence, suggesting that quantum computing could follow a similar path to success.

The narrative around quantum computing stocks is one of high risk matched with potentially high rewards, driven by the promise of solving problems beyond the reach of classical computing. As these companies continue to innovate and demonstrate practical applications of quantum technology, investor enthusiasm is likely to grow, though the path to widespread commercial viability remains complex and fraught with technical challenges. This sector’s evolution will be closely watched as it could redefine computational capabilities across numerous industries.



