The Quantum Clock Ticks Faster with Microsoft’s Majorana 1 Breakthrough

on ‘Varney & Co.’ hailed Microsoft’s quantum chip for stabilizing qubits with new matter, potentially cutting the quantum computing timeline from 5-10 years to 3, boosting applications like drug discovery. He noted the chip’s material science advances make quantum systems more reliable and cheaper, positioning Microsoft to lead in solving complex computational challenges ahead of widespread commercial use.

Wang praised Apple’s iPhone 16 with the A18 chip for enabling distributed AI via Apple Intelligence, trading at $245-$246, as a smart strategy to drive upgrades and secure an AI edge at the device level.

Shares of tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are under the spotlight as Constellation Research founder R “Ray” Wang joined Fox Business’ ‘Varney & Co.’ to unpack Microsoft’s Majorana 1 quantum chip and Apple’s strategic AI play with the iPhone 16. Wang emphasized the quantum leap forward with Microsoft’s chip, which leverages a new state of matter to stabilize qubits – the elusive building blocks of quantum computing – potentially slashing the timeline for solving complex problems from a decade to just three years.

This stability, he noted, could accelerate advancements in fields like drug discovery, materials science for space, and oil exploration, where quantum systems are already being tested, though widespread commercial viability remains a few years off.

Wang painted a picture of a computing landscape where Microsoft’s breakthrough tackles a persistent challenge: keeping qubits reliable enough to handle bigger, real-world computational tasks that outstrip today’s fastest systems and even threaten modern cryptography. He highlighted that the Majorana 1’s material science innovation isn’t just theoretical—it’s a practical step toward making quantum computing more consistent and cost-effective, positioning Microsoft as a frontrunner in a race that’s heating up across the tech sector. The significance lies in its potential to bridge the gap between experimental promise and tangible impact, a shift that could reshape industries reliant on heavy computational lifting.

Turning to Apple, Wang championed its quieter but shrewd AI strategy, spotlighting the cheaper iPhone 16 with its A18 chip as a game-changer for democratizing Apple Intelligence—the company’s AI ecosystem. Trading around mid-$245, Apple’s stock reflects investor intrigue, yet Wang argued many overlook its edge because AI focus often lands on chipmakers or cloud giants, not device-level players. He envisions a future where distributed AI on devices like iPhones – using smaller, power-efficient models – outpaces centralized systems, driving an upgrade cycle and locking in users with on-device intelligence that’s poised to dominate as interactions shift to the edge, a move that could quietly outmaneuver competitors in the AI race.

