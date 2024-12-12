Ethereum ETF Frenzy: BlackRock and Fidelity Snap Up $500M in ETH

In a significant move within the cryptocurrency market, BlackRock (BLK) and Fidelity have collectively invested over $500 million in Ethereum (ETH) over the past 48 hours through their respective ETFs, as reported by Coinmarketcap, citing Arkham Intelligence. These transactions were executed via Coinbase Prime, highlighting the increasing engagement of institutional investors in digital currencies following the SEC’s approval of spot Ethereum ETFs in May.

The market response has been notable, with Ethereum’s price currently jumping to $3,974, marking a 7% increase in 24 hours, alongside a trading volume spike to $38.71 billion. This surge in price and trading volume indicates a robust investor interest, potentially fueled by the actions of these financial giants.

The report notes that BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) has seen substantial inflows, totaling $2.93 billion, positioning it as the leading issuer among Ethereum ETFs. Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) isn’t far behind, recording inflows of $1.35 billion. The trading activity on December 10 was particularly robust, with ETHA and FETH attracting $372.4 million and $103.7 million respectively, showcasing the ETFs’ appeal to investors.

This wave of investment marks the eighth consecutive day of positive inflows into these ETFs, pointing towards a sustained institutional appetite for Ethereum. The scale of these purchases was highlighted by Arkham Intelligence on social media, emphasizing the significant financial backing these firms are providing to Ethereum.

PAST 48 HOURS: BLACKROCK AND FIDELITY BOUGHT OVER HALF A BILLION USD OF ETH pic.twitter.com/44N5mRAT5O — Arkham (@arkham) December 11, 2024

Moreover, BlackRock is not stopping at current investments; it is actively seeking approval to introduce spot trading options for its Ether ETFs. Currently, ETHA is the only Ethereum ETF on the Nasdaq exchange, and any expansion into options trading would necessitate additional regulatory nods from the SEC, CFTC, and the Options Clearing Corporation, with a decision expected by April 2025.

Both BlackRock and Fidelity have shown a consistent interest in expanding their footprint in the cryptocurrency space, especially after the landmark approval of spot ETFs for Ethereum. Their actions are a testament to the ongoing integration of digital assets into traditional financial systems, reflecting broader acceptance and confidence in cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

The alignment of Ethereum’s price momentum with these large-scale institutional purchases suggests not only a bullish market sentiment but also a maturing of the crypto market where institutional involvement is becoming a norm rather than an exception. This trend could further legitimize cryptocurrencies in the eyes of investors, potentially heralding a new era of mainstream adoption and investment in digital currencies.