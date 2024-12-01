Could Ether Be the Contrarian Winner Under Trump?

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, joined CNBC Crypto World to explore the potential impact of a second Trump presidency on Ethereum (ETH).

Hougan addressed the recent surge in ETH’s price, which has currently crossed the $3,700 mark, following a period of stagnation and investor disillusionment. He pointed out that ETH’s performance post-election suggests a specific narrative at play, distinct from that of Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally to its all-time highs of $99,655.50 on November 22. According to Hougan, the regulatory changes anticipated under Trump could significantly benefit Ethereum due to several specific factors:

Firstly, Hougan expects a regulatory environment that would encourage the growth of stablecoins on the Ethereum network, predicting the market could expand from $150 billion to over $1 trillion in the next couple of years. This growth is vital as Ethereum is the dominant blockchain for issuing stablecoins.

Secondly, he anticipates a revival in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), which has been under a regulatory shadow. With a more crypto-friendly administration, DeFi could see a rebirth, further bolstering Ethereum’s ecosystem since it is the leading platform for DeFi applications.

Lastly, Hougan believes major Wall Street firms will jump into the crypto space more aggressively, preferring to build on Ethereum due to its established infrastructure and community. This trend could lead to increased institutional involvement, particularly if regulatory clarity is achieved.

When discussing the institutional adoption of ETH, Hougan noted that while there’s interest, the understanding and acceptance of Ethereum among institutional investors are still in early stages. He highlighted that the narrative around Ethereum’s lack of enthusiasm in institutional circles, particularly with regards to ETH ETFs, stems from issues like the inability to stake ETH within these financial products. However, he remains optimistic that with regulatory changes, this could shift, leading to stronger ETF flows for ETH in 2025.

Hougan emphasized that while the institutional side needs further education on Ethereum’s value proposition, the immediate surge in ETH’s price can be attributed more to retail investor enthusiasm and speculative interest in the new regulatory climate rather than institutional involvement. He concludes by suggesting that Ethereum represents a contrarian investment opportunity with significant long-term potential, driven by the expected regulatory tailwinds from a second Trump term.