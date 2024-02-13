Thiel’s Founders Fund Doubles Down on Crypto: $200M Bitcoin and Ether Bet

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel is doubling down on the digital currency arena. His venture capital firm, Founders Fund, has reportedly poured a whopping $200 million into Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies, according to recent reports by Reuters.

From late summer to early fall of last year, the fund strategically split its investment evenly between Bitcoin and Ethereum, as noted by the publication. These investments were made in anticipation of a possible upswing in the crypto market, showcasing the firm’s confidence in the potential of these digital assets.

The recent bold move by Founders Fund to re-invest in the crypto market is a significant development, especially when considering the firm’s prior maneuverings within this volatile sector.

In January 2023, it was widely reported that the firm had strategically liquidated its eight-year Bitcoin investment just before the market took a downturn, resulting in a hefty $1.8 billion windfall.

This calculated exit, followed by the decision to plunge back into the market with a sizable $200 million investment split evenly between Ether and BTC, illustrates a considerable change in the firm’s approach to cryptocurrency. This shift in strategy by a firm known for its early investments in tech companies like SpaceX and Meta, underscores their continued belief in the resilience and potential of the crypto market, despite its inherent volatility.

This investment also signals a broader trend of venture capital firms and institutional investors taking an interest in the crypto market. As digital currencies become more mainstream, these large-scale investments could pave the way for further growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

The Founders Fund’s move could potentially influence other investors to follow suit, making the crypto market an increasingly attractive proposition for those looking to diversify their portfolios.

In conclusion, this bold move by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund underlines the growing significance and potential of cryptocurrencies in today’s digital economy. It will be interesting to see how this investment plays out and what it means for the future of the crypto market.

Price Action

As of this writing, Bitcoin has seen an impressive uptick of over 4%, taking its value to approximately $49,950. Meanwhile, Ether isn’t far behind, with a substantial increase of nearly 8%, pushing its price to around $2,683.