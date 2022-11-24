Ethereum Could Soar by 50% According to This Data

November 24, 2022 Avi Eberstein

Ethereum

In the past few days, there has been a notable level of accumulation in Ethereum (ETH) holdings, as noted by blockchain analysis firm Santiment. The addresses with the most activity were those holding between 100 and 100,000 ETH; these are typically referred to as “sharks” and “whales” in the crypto space. Over the last three weeks, this group has bought up 1.9% of Ethereum’s total available supply.

The recent activity has come close to matching an ownership trend recorded in the fall of 2020- when a large number of whales and sharks accumulated 2.1% of the Ethereum supply. At that time, ETH prices spiked by 50% over the next five weeks.

If history repeats itself, it is possible that we will see the same positive development in early 2023.

The break from ETH’s sell-off pattern reinforces this possibility, particularly following another recent Santiment statistic that showed Ethereum’s largest holders – those with position sizes from 10,000 ETH to 1 million ETH – buying 947,940 ETH on Nov. 21-st.

The $1.03 billion purchase marked “the 5th largest single day add in the past year” for Ethereum.

Price Action

ETH gained 3% during today’s trading and changed hands at $1202.00.

Create Content With AI

Risk Our Money Not Yours | Get 50% Off Any Account

Disclaimer: This page contains affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, we may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2022 Wall Street Pit | Contact Us | Advertise | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy