Mic Drop Moment: Nvidia’s Earnings to Stun Markets, Wedbush Says

Nvidia (NVDA) is on the cusp of what industry analysts predict could be a defining moment in its financial history. According to Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities’ global head of technology research, Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report could mark the beginning of its journey towards a $4 trillion market capitalization. This anticipation stems from the company’s anticipated performance in the AI sector, fueled by the introduction of its Blackwell chip line.

Ives, who has set a ‘Buy’ rating with a price target of $200 for Nvidia shares, emphasized the unprecedented demand for Nvidia’s products in the AI market. He noted that the demand-to-supply ratio stands at an astounding 15 to 1, underscoring Nvidia’s dominant position in the field. This dominance, Ives argues, is just the tip of the iceberg in what he describes as the unfolding AI revolution. His insights are not merely based on current market conditions but are also informed by his recent trips to Asia, where he observed firsthand the burgeoning interest in AI technologies.

Central to Nvidia’s expected earnings success is the Blackwell chip line. Ives suggests that Wall Street’s current projections fail to grasp the full potential of these chips, especially as hyperscalers, the giants of cloud computing and data storage, begin to scale their infrastructure around Nvidia’s technology. The Blackwell chips, with their advanced architecture, are poised to significantly enhance computing capabilities for AI applications, potentially leading to a revenue trajectory that could see Nvidia’s annual revenue soar to figures between $20 billion to $30 billion in the near future.

The discussion on CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ highlighted not just the expected financial numbers but also the forward-looking commentary from Nvidia. Ives pointed out that while the reported numbers are crucial, the guidance and insights provided by Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang could be even more impactful. Nvidia’s ability to guide the market on its expectations for the Blackwell chips and the broader AI market could redefine investor expectations.

Ives posed a provocative question about when Nvidia might reach $200 billion in annual revenue, suggesting that current Wall Street models significantly underestimate Nvidia’s growth potential. This perspective is not just about Nvidia’s current financial health but about its strategic positioning in a market where AI technology is becoming increasingly indispensable across sectors, from big tech to automotive and beyond.

The anticipation around Nvidia’s earnings and its implications for the tech industry at large positions this report as more than just a financial update; it’s seen as a potential signal for the future trajectory of AI and technology investment globally. The tech community and investors are keenly awaiting – as Ives put it: Nvidia’s “drop the mic” moment, where the company not only reports impressive numbers but also sets the stage for its continued dominance in the AI-driven future.