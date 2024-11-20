Ford Reshapes for EV Era, Slashes 14% of European Jobs

Ford Motor Co. (F) has announced plans to reduce its European workforce by approximately 4,000 jobs, signaling a strategic shift in response to economic pressures and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles (EVs). This decision underscores the challenges facing the automotive industry as it navigates through competitive dynamics and regulatory changes aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The job cuts, which amount to around 14% of Ford Europe’s workforce, will primarily impact Germany, where 2,900 positions are expected to be eliminated, and the UK, with about 800 jobs affected. These reductions are set to occur by the end of 2027, subject to discussions with unions and governments. Ford’s move is part of a broader industry trend where companies are grappling with the dual challenge of producing electric vehicles and maintaining profitability in a market that’s seeing increased competition, particularly from Chinese manufacturers.

Ford’s Vice President of Human Resources for Europe, Peter Godsell, highlighted the necessity of these cuts due to reduced demand for EVs, economic headwinds, and the competitive landscape. The company has particularly noted the lack of consumer demand aligning with CO2 regulations, which are pushing for a faster adoption of electric vehicles.

In response to these market conditions, Ford will also adjust its production at the Cologne plant in Germany, where it manufactures the Explorer and Capri EVs. Plans include short-time working days in the first quarter and an eventual cessation of production at the Saarlouis factory next year.

This strategic overhaul comes at a time when European EV sales have been declining, with a noted 5.8% drop in the first nine months of the year, influenced by economic factors like inflation and the cessation of EV purchase incentives in major markets like Germany.

The company’s situation is not isolated; other European car manufacturers like Volkswagen are also facing similar pressures, with Volkswagen contemplating factory closures and job cuts to stay competitive.

Ford has emphasized the need for government intervention, particularly in Germany, to provide better incentives and infrastructure for electric mobility. This includes calls for public investments in charging infrastructure and more flexible CO2 compliance targets to support the automotive sector’s transition amidst these economic challenges.

The job cuts reflect Ford’s broader strategy to realign its operations for sustainability and competitiveness in a rapidly changing automotive landscape, where electric vehicle production is becoming both a necessity for environmental compliance and a competitive battleground.

Price Action: As of press time, Ford shares are trading at $10.68, down about 3.4% intraday. The stock has gained 4% over the past year but remains down 13% year to date.