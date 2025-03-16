3 Big Things to Watch at Nvidia’s GTC Event

Nvidia ’s (NVDA) GTC 2025 conference, starting March 17, features CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote on March 18, expected to outline the company’s tech roadmap, spotlighting the Blackwell Ultra GPU and the next-gen Vera Rubin superchip, critical for revenue growth amid a 26% stock drop from its $153 peak.

Investors will focus on the production and delivery timelines of the new GPUs, as their integration into customer systems could reverse Nvidia’s recent stock losses, with Yahoo Finance set to cover all announcements live at 1 p.m. Eastern on March 18.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) annual GTC AI conference, commencing Monday, March 17, in San Jose, California, is poised to be a pivotal event for the company as its stock navigates a 26% decline from its January peak of $153 per share, with investors eyeing potential catalysts to reverse the trend. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley outlined three critical areas to watch during the event, starting with CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address on Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, which is expected to provide a comprehensive roadmap for Nvidia’s technological ambitions in the year ahead. Huang’s speech, a highlight of what Howley describes as Nvidia’s most significant conference annually – eclipsing even its recent CES keynote – will likely set the tone for the company’s strategic direction amid a dynamic tech landscape.

Central to the keynote will be Nvidia’s advancements in GPU technology, with the current Blackwell platform expected to evolve into the Blackwell Ultra, a second-generation iteration offering enhanced performance, following Nvidia’s pattern of major platform releases followed by upgrades. Howley noted that this upgrade is anticipated to be a focal point, but attention will also turn to the next-generation architecture, dubbed Vera Rubin – named after the famed astronomer – comprising the Vera CPU and Rubin GPU, which together form a superchip akin to the existing Grace Blackwell combination. These chip announcements are critical, as their production ramp-up and integration into customer systems will directly impact Nvidia’s revenue timeline, a key concern for investors seeking clarity on when these innovations will translate into financial gains, especially given the Blackwell chip’s prominence since its debut at last year’s GTC.

Beyond GPUs, Howley emphasized Nvidia’s forays into quantum computing and robotics as areas of intrigue, with the company slated to address quantum developments amid a crowded field featuring Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), and Intel (INTC), all advancing their own chips. Huang’s prior skepticism – estimating a practical quantum computer remains 10 to 20 years away – contrasts with Google’s Sundar Pichai’s more optimistic five-to-10-year timeline, leaving the topic ripe for debate and Wall Street scrutiny, though Howley underscored the uncertainty persists among experts. In robotics, Nvidia’s ambitions span humanoid robotics and automotive applications, building on past GTC highlights like Huang’s vision of a “chat GPT moment” for robotics and self-driving car demos, leveraging its automotive arm’s partnerships with automakers to power autonomous systems. These segments, while forward-looking, complement the chip-focused narrative, with quantum and robotics announcements poised to signal Nvidia’s broader innovation strategy, though Howley expects the new GPUs to dominate the conference’s immediate impact. It should be noted that Howley’s emphasis on the chips’ rollout timeline is spot on as Nvidia’s ability to swiftly deliver Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin to market could counterbalance its stock’s recent softness, particularly if paired with compelling updates in its high-growth AI and automotive sectors.

