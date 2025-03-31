Nvidia Drops as Trump’s Tariff Talk Rattles Tech Stocks

Nvidia ’s (NVDA) stock dropped nearly 4% to $105.92 premarket after President Trump announced uncompromising reciprocal tariffs targeting all countries, effective April 2, 2025, sparking recession fears and a tech sector sell-off.

Nvidia (NVDA) finds itself at the epicenter of a brewing trade storm as President Donald Trump doubles down on his aggressive tariff policies, sending the company’s stock tumbling nearly 4% premarket to $105.92 on Monday. The catalyst for this sharp decline came during a Sunday interview aboard Air Force One, where Trump declared that his reciprocal tariff plan, set to be unveiled on April 2, 2025 – coined “Liberation Day” – will spare no country from its reach. This uncompromising stance has dashed investor hopes for a more tempered approach, amplifying fears of an impending recession and triggering a broad market sell-off, with US tech stocks bearing the brunt of the damage. Among the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech giants, Tesla (TSLA) led the retreat, shedding nearly 6% to $248.95, while Nvidia’s losses reflect its acute vulnerability to the unfolding trade dynamics.

The implications for Nvidia are particularly stark given its reliance on a global supply chain that now faces immediate pressure from Trump’s tariff agenda. This week alone, the administration is poised to slap 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada—two critical nodes in Nvidia’s operational network. In 2024, the US imported $43 billion worth of “computers” from Mexico, a category encompassing data center servers that house Nvidia’s GPUs, the backbone of AI infrastructure. As these tariffs drive up server prices, demand could soften, directly squeezing Nvidia’s bottom line. Meanwhile, the specter of additional reciprocal tariffs looms large, with Taiwan – a linchpin in Nvidia’s ecosystem – potentially in the crosshairs. Trade data reveals that $33 billion worth of computer parts, including printed circuit boards embedded with Nvidia GPUs, flowed into the US from Taiwan this year, much of it tied to TSMC, the world’s premier AI chip manufacturer and Nvidia’s key production partner.

Trump’s rhetoric adds another layer of uncertainty, as he has hinted at a future import tax on internationally produced semiconductors, though specifics remain elusive. Such a move could further disrupt Nvidia’s cost structure and competitive edge, given that its cutting-edge chips are predominantly manufactured overseas. The company has acknowledged the potential headwinds, signaling that tariffs may indeed dent its financial outlook. This confluence of factors – targeted tariffs on Mexico and Canada, broader reciprocal measures threatening Taiwan, and the looming possibility of semiconductor-specific duties – positions Nvidia as a high-profile casualty in Trump’s trade war escalation.

Beyond Nvidia, the ripple effects are already evident across the tech sector, with the market’s reaction underscoring the fragility of an industry built on intricate cross-border supply chains. The $43 billion in Mexican imports and $33 billion from Taiwan represent just a slice of the broader economic stakes, yet they highlight how swiftly policy shifts can upend corporate fortunes. For Nvidia, whose GPUs power the AI revolution, the challenge is not merely one of cost but of maintaining its pivotal role in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. As Trump’s April 2 announcement nears, the company and its investors brace for a new reality where trade barriers could redefine the economics of innovation.

