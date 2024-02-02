Apple Joins the AI Party: Tim Cook Teases ‘Later This Year’

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook hinted at a potential announcement regarding artificial intelligence initiatives slated for later in the year. This came to light during an analyst call post the company’s report on the fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Although Cook remained sparse on specifics, his statement suggested that Cupertino is positioning itself to enter the competitive landscape dominated by tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and OpenAI, all of which are advancing in the field of sophisticated AI models capable of generating text and images.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future,” Cook said in his prepared remarks during the call. “That includes artificial intelligence where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

Significant interest in generative AI surged amongst technology firms and investment circles in 2022 with the emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the accelerated advancements of image generation technologies. While Apple remained reserved in their AI pronouncements last year, its sustained investment in machine learning innovations has been evident.

Apple usually unveils new software developments at its WWDC held every June. The previous year saw the introduction of a new autocorrection feature for the iPhone’s keyboard, rooted in transformer-based language model technology, akin to what powers GPT. Apple, however, chose not to adopt the “artificial intelligence” moniker in their communication, opting instead for “machine learning,” a term with a more scholarly resonance.

“Let me just say that I think there’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI and with AI, without getting into many more details or getting out ahead of myself,” Cook said.