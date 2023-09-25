ChatGPT Goes Beyond Text: Introducing its New Visual and Audio Capabilities

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken a giant leap forward, now boasting the ability to “see, hear and speak.” In simpler terms, it can process images, comprehend spoken words, and even respond using a synthetic voice. This announcement came on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI).

This advancement is the most substantial since the launch of GPT-4, transforming the chatbot’s capabilities. Users can now engage in voice-based dialogues with ChatGPT through its mobile application. Adding a touch of personalization, they can choose from five distinct synthetic voices for the bot’s responses.

But that’s not all. The update also lets users share images with ChatGPT. They can pinpoint specific areas within the image for focus or analysis, further enhancing the chatbot’s interactive potential. This marks an exciting chapter in OpenAI’s journey to create more intuitive and engaging AI experiences.

OpenAI also announced that the new features will be gradually introduced to premium users over the next two weeks. Although the voice functionality will only be accessible via the iOS and Android applications, the image processing feature will be universally available across all platforms.

Increasing Competition

The escalating competition in the AI sector among leading chatbot developers like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Anthropic has led to a significant surge in new features. This is part of a broader strategy to promote the integration of generative AI into everyday routines.

As the race heats up, tech behemoths are not only rolling out novel chatbot applications but also introducing unique features. This summer has been particularly notable with search giant Google revealing numerous enhancements for its Bard chatbot, while Microsoft enriched Bing with a visual search capability.

Growing Concerns

Rising apprehensions have been voiced by experts regarding AI-generated synthetic voices. While these innovations could provide users with a more seamless experience, they also potentially pave the way for more persuasive deepfakes. Both cybercriminals and researchers are investigating the potential of deepfakes as a means to breach cybersecurity defenses.

In its recent announcement, OpenAI addressed these worries, stating that these synthetic voices were developed through partnerships with voice actors the startup had directly interacted with, rather than sourcing from anonymous individuals.

It should be noted that while AI-generated synthetic voices offer promising advancements and a more intuitive user experience, they are not without their potential pitfalls. The risk of deepfakes being used as a tool for cybercrime is a significant concern.

However, OpenAI’s proactive approach to these issues, including their responsible sourcing methods for voice development, reflects an awareness of these challenges.

As we navigate this new frontier of technological innovation, it will be imperative to balance the benefits with the need for robust security measures and ethical practices.

Reference: CNBC