ChatGPT-Powered iPhones? Apple’s Bold Move to Dominate AI Landscape

Apple is reportedly in advanced talks with OpenAI to integrate the AI company’s cutting-edge technology into iOS 18. This partnership could bring OpenAI’s popular chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, to Apple’s iPhone operating system.

While Apple has been developing its own large language model and chatbot called Apple GPT, the tech giant recognizes the superior capabilities of OpenAI’s technology.

Collaborating with OpenAI would not only accelerate Apple’s entry into the chatbot market but also reduce the risks associated with relying solely on in-house generative AI features.

However, Apple is simultaneously negotiating with Google to license its Gemini generative AI technology for iOS 18.

Apple is considering a strategic combination of its own AI models for on-device features and third-party models like Gemini or OpenAI’s for cloud-based AI capabilities such as text and image generation.

Any potential agreement between Apple and OpenAI could impact Microsoft’s significant investment in the AI company, including a recent $10 billion commitment to extend their partnership and make Microsoft Azure the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI’s models and services.

It should be noted that no final decision has been made yet, and Apple may ultimately strike deals with both OpenAI and Google or choose another provider entirely.

The Cupertino-based company plans to unveil its new AI software and services at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June.