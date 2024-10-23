Tesla’s Q3 Earnings Preview: Beyond the Numbers

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy company, is set to release its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with investors eagerly awaiting the results. While the financials are key—Tesla is expected to report revenue of $25.42 billion, according to Bloomberg consensus, up from $25.05 billion in Q2 and surpassing the $23.40 billion reported a year ago—the market is also focused on broader strategic questions that could shape the company’s future in the automotive and energy sectors.

Firstly, the much-touted “affordable” Tesla model remains a focal point. Elon Musk’s initial promise was to democratize electric vehicles, making them accessible to the average consumer. However, with the cheapest Model 3 still priced significantly above the average car, the question persists: When will Tesla deliver a truly budget-friendly EV? This move is not just about market expansion; it’s about fulfilling a promise of sustainable transportation for all.

Moreover, Tesla’s autonomous driving technology, branded as Full Self-Driving (FSD), continues to be a contentious topic. Investors are looking for concrete updates on regulatory approval, technological advancements, and how Tesla plans to monetize this technology beyond the current subscription model. The progression of FSD could redefine personal transport or even pivot Tesla towards new revenue streams like robo-taxis.

Energy storage and solar products are another area where Tesla needs to shine. With global emphasis on renewable energy, how Tesla scales its solar and battery storage solutions could significantly impact its growth narrative. Investors are keen on understanding the integration of these products into Tesla’s broader ecosystem, potentially offering a seamless energy solution from production to consumption.

Cybertruck’s production timeline also stands as a litmus test for Tesla’s manufacturing prowess. Delays have been a persistent theme, and clarity on when we can expect mass production will be crucial for investor confidence. The Cybertruck isn’t just another vehicle; it’s a statement of Tesla’s innovation in design and utility.

As Tesla navigates these questions, the Q3 earnings call will likely be about more than just numbers; it’s about vision, execution, and the roadmap for a company at the forefront of electric mobility and renewable energy solutions.

Price Action:

Tesla shares were trading down by 1.98% at $213.67 at the time of publication Wednesday. The name is down 14% year-to-date and up less than one percent year-over-year.